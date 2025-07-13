Wimbledon 2025 prize money: How much will men’s singles champion earn?
The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships at the All England Club in SW19
The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon this year will take home £3million, as the tournament announced a record prize pot for players.
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive men’s singles crown at SW19,and takes on world No 1 Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.
Alcaraz received £2.7m for winning in 2024, but the singles champions in 2025 will receive a £300,000 increase.
The total prize pot has increased from £50m to £53.5m, a 7 per cent jump, while first round losers will receive £66,000 – a 10 per cent increase from last year.
See below for round-by-round prize money figures for Wimbledon 2025
Men’s and women’s singles
First round - £66,000
Second round - £99,000
Third round - £152,000
Fourth round - £240,000
Quarter-finals - £400,000
Semi-finals - £775,000
Runner-up - £1.52m
Winner - £3m
Overall increase from 2024: 8.2%
Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)
First round - £16,500
Second round - £26,000
Third round - £43,750
Quarter-finals - £87,500
Semi-finals - £174,000
Runners-up - £345,000
Winners - £680,000
Overall increase from 2024: 4.4%
Mixed doubles (per pair)
First round - £4,500
Second round - £9,000
Quarter-finals - £17,500
Semi-finals - £34,000
Runners-up - £68,000
Winners - £135,000
Overall increase from 2024: 4.3%
Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles
First round - £10,750
Quarter-finals - £16,250
Semi-finals - £24,000
Runner-up - £36,000
Winner - £68,000
Overall increase from 2024: 5.6%
Quad wheelchair singles
Quarter-finals - £16,250
Semi-finals - £24,000
Runner-up - £36,000
Winner - £68,000
Overall increase from 2024: 4.8%
Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)
Quarter-finals - £5,500
Semi-finals - £9,000
Runners-up - £15,000
Winners - £30,000
Overall increase from 2024: 6.3%
Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)
Semi-finals - £9,000
Runners-up - £15,000
Winners - £30,000
Overall increase from 2024: 6.8%
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments