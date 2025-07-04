Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral sports black ribbon at Wimbledon in tribute to Diogo Jota

Francisco Cabral said it was an ‘honour’ to be allowed to wear the ribbon at Wimbledon on Friday

Jack Rathborn
Friday 04 July 2025 09:30 EDT
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Portuguese tennis player Francisco Cabral sported a black ribbon at Wimbledon in honour of Diogo Jota following the Liverpool player’s death in a car crash on Thursday.

Cabral, in men’s doubles action with partner Lucas Miedler, stated it was an “honour” to wear the symbol out of respect for the Portugal international.

Cabral and Miedler went down 3-6, 6-7 to the Czechia pair Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl, with the Portuguese player explaining how a ribbon was necessary after Wimbledon officials rejected his request to wear a black armband.

“Yesterday the idea of wearing a black strap came up – that was not allowed,” he said.

“I asked for permission to use the black ribbon and they let me play with it.

“It was an honour – it was not for the best reason.

“He was an inspiration not only for me but for the country in general.”

Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon in memory of his compatriot Diogo Jota at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jota, 28, and his brother, Andre Silva, died in Spain following a car crash on Thursday during a trip to catch a ferry to England before pre-season training started.

“He made so much in the sport and conquered so much in my life,” Cabral added.

“It was an honour for me to try and help.”

A black ribbon is worn by Francisco Cabral of Portugal
“If I helped one per cent for the family I will be super happy.”

Wimbledon has had an all-white dress code for 148 years, with tributes rarely granted by the AELTC.

Liverpool fan and British doubles player, Neal Skupski, had also wanted to wear a black armband on Thursday, but instead chose not to wear it after learning of the death of his grandmother.

Skupski stated that he may wear one later in the Championships: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”

