Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff – Wimbledon live: Spaniard resumes bid for famous hat-trick plus Norrie v Bellucci score
Follow live updates and scores from day five of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club
Carlos Alcaraz is back on day five of Wimbledon 2025 as he resumes his bid for a famous hat-trick at SW19.
The Spaniard, rolling into the championships after his iconic French Open victory over Jannik Sinner, now faces Jan-Lennard Struff, with his US Open doubles partner Emma Raducanu due on Centre Court immediately afterward against No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Elsewhere in the men’s singles today, with British hopes dwindling, Cam Norrie will hope to build on an impressive win over Frances Tiafoe.
While Taylor Fritz, following two marathon matches so far against big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, continues his fine run on grass, after victory at Eastbourne, with a third round test against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.
Osaka underway
Naomi Osaka has already broken the serve of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with the Japanese player now leading 2-0.
Wimbledon order of play
While Alcaraz is the headline player on Centre Court today, we’ll have one match before the defending champion resumes his bid for a third title.
Taylor Fritz will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from around 1.30pm.
Wimbledon order of play
We’re around 15 minutes from the first matches of the day in SW19, with Naomi Osaka in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Court 2 being the pick of the early matches.
The 27-year-old is a former US and Australian Open champion, but has never got past the third round at Wimbledon.
Which British tennis players are still playing singles at Wimbledon?
As is always the case when Wimbledon rolls around, British fans have their eyes on the home favourites bidding for singles glory in London.
Andy Murray ended a 77-year wait for a home champion at the grass-court grand slam in 2013, before replicating his triumph in 2016, but there have been no British winners in the singles draw since – on either the men’s or women’s side.
Still, day one saw a record seven Britons advance this year, but how are the home crop faring as the rounds go on?
Which British tennis players are still playing singles at Wimbledon?
Jack Draper upholds the torturous tradition of a British Wimbledon hopeful
In the minutes leading up to Jack Draper’s second-round match with Marin Cilic, the energy in the Wimbledon crowd would’ve had you believe this would be a coming-out party for Britain’s newest tennis star. Yet within minutes of the match beginning, it became clear that this would be an occasion for Cilic to test the 23-year-old’s title credentials. It was, after two hours and 38 minutes, a test that Draper failed.
What better man to test those credentials than Cilic, too? A former finalist, and an in-form one at that, the 36-year-old returned to SW19 after a four-year absence, but on the back of a triumph on the grass of Nottingham.
There was a rousing reception for Draper as the world No 4 emerged to face the “big-serving” Croat (a customary tag), yet it was a subtly different support than that afforded to Dan Evans earlier in the day. On Centre Court, it felt as though Evans would never have overcome seven-time champion Novak Djokovic without the crowd’s back-up, and ultimately the Briton’s endeavour was ill-fated anyway. But on No 1 Court, it was as if the fans appreciated that Draper could probably get through without them. At least, it felt that way for a brief moment.
Jack Draper upholds the torturous tradition of a British Wimbledon hopeful
Ben Shelton left furious after ‘unbelievable’ decision to suspend play at Wimbledon due to bad light
Ben Shelton and Rinky Hijikata were left furious after play was suspended late on day four at Wimbledon moments before the American was due to serve for the match.
The second-round contest was approaching a conclusion, despite both players questioning whether the match should continue into the third set with light quickly fading.
The No 10 seed led 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 before the umpire announced on No 2 Court "play is suspended” at 9:29pm BST.
Ben Shelton left furious after ‘unbelievable’ decision to suspend play at Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
It’s turning into a tournament of shocks at Wimbledon as top seeds fall from the Championships in the early rounds.
On Tuesday, three of the world’s top five were knocked out of the women’s singles, with French Open champion and second seed Coco Gauff following the exits of third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen.
The third seed and fourth seeds are also out on the men’s side, with Alexander Zverev knocked out at the first hurdle, and Britain’s Jack Draper falling in round two. Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune were also big-name casualties from the top 10.
Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
No ‘miracle pills’ required as flawless Novak Djokovic lays down Wimbledon title marker
Sometimes Novak Djokovic doesn’t need a miracle to win at Wimbledon. There’s enough inspiration, divine or otherwise, from his racket to easily swat away those who have the misfortune to cross his path.
That was the situation Dan Evans found himself in on Centre Court as he watched the winners, all 46 of them, fly past him. Fresh off a confidence-boosting straight-sets win over fellow Brit Jay Clarke in round one, Evans simply couldn’t compete in a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 defeat that took just one hour and 47 minutes.
Forty-eight hours after Djokovic’s four-set victory over Alexandre Muller that was harder than he would have liked it to be, even requiring some “miracle pills” to get through a stomach issue, this was exactly what the doctor ordered – no tablets required.
If the 38-year-old’s body is more fragile and unreliable than it used to be, then saving as many bullets as possible for the potential Draper, Sinner and Alcaraz-shaped tests to come is a useful strategy in the quest for that record-breaking 25th grand slam.
No ‘miracle pills’ required as flawless Djokovic lays down Wimbledon title marker
Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day five schedule with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in action
The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon is approaching with Friday seeing the start of third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles at the All England Club
The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Qinwen Xheng but No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is still going strong and faces GB’s best hope Emma Raducanu in a mouth-watering final clash of the day on Centre Court.
Raducanu will be the underdog, hoping to spring a shock, while fellow Brit Sonay Kartal will fancy her chances of getting past France’s Diane Parry and reaching the second week of a grand slam for the first time when they play as the first match on No 1 Court.
On the men’s side, GB’s Cameron Norrie flies the flag against Mattia Bellucci in the match that follows Kartal v Parry, while two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are also among the clashes on Centre.
