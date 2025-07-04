Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka – Wimbledon live: Briton to face world No 1 plus Kartal v Parry score

Emma Raducanu says stalker tried to buy tickets to this year's Wimbledon

It’s day five of Wimbledon 2025, and there’s another packed schedule ahead with Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Cam Norrie and Aryna Sabalenka in action.

Raducanu, in fact, takes on Sabalenka in the final match on Centre Court today, as the young Briton and the world No 1 vie for a spot in the fourth round. Before that, on the same court, Alcaraz continues his bid for a third straight title in SW19, facing Jan-Lennard Struff.

Elsewhere, Cam Norrie is the last Briton standing in the men’s draw, and he’ll try to overcome Mattia Bellucci on No 1 Court. That will be after Sonay Kartal goes up against Diane Parry, with Kartal aiming to do the home crowd proud.

Naomi Osaka, Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys are among the other big names in action, and all will hope to emulate the likes of Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova – three key players who advanced on Thursday.

Djokovic progressed at the expense of Britain’s Dan Evans, whose compatriot Jack Draper was the leading prospect for the home crop until he fell to former runner-up Marin Cilic.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.