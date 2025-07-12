Tearful Amanda Anisimova reacts to 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon final defeat to Iga Swiatek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A distraught Amanda Anisimova broke down in tears on Centre Court after reacting to her heavy Wimbledon final defeat to Iga Swiatek.

The American became the first women’s singles player to lose a Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0 since 1911, with the contest ending in just under an hour.

Anisimova had beaten world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final, displaying the form of her life to seize a first grand slam final appearance.

But after failing to find anything close to her best form that had seen her reach this stage, a brave Anisimova delivered a speech in front of the Centre Court crowd, paying tribute to her family for their help in her journey.

“Iga, you’re such an incredible player, it showed today, such an incredible athlete, getting to the final of your first Wimbledon, so congratulations to you and your team,” Anisimova said, with the Centre Court crowd offering her a standing ovation throughout.

open image in gallery Runner up Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. gives a speech after losing the women's singles final ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Amanda Anisimova following her defeat to Iga Swiatek ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

“Thank you to everyone who supported me in this first round match, you have carried me through this entire championship, it’s been an incredible fortnight for me. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today, I wish I could’ve put on a better performance for you. You guys have been there for me and lifted me up, so thank you very much.

“Thank you to everyone who put on this incredible tournament, it’s been such a privilege, to make it to the championship match, it’s been so, so special. I’ll never forget this experience, so thank you everyone who has been a part of this.

“To my pretty small box, I don’t think there’s one seat left, you’ve been there for me, some of my family flying in, it was so unbelievable to experience it with you all. You were that extra motivation that I needed.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek of Poland lifts the trophy ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge presents a trophy to runner up Amanda Anisimova ( REUTERS )

“You’ve always believed in me, my Mum, who flew in this morning, I definitely wouldn’t be standing here... My Mum has put in more work than I have, honestly. I’m just so sorry, my Mum is just the most selfless person ever and has done everything to get me here. So thank you for being here, and breaking the superstition, it’s definitely not why I lost today. I know you don’t get to see me watch live much anymore. I love you so much and to the rest of my team, thank you so much, for the whole journey, you’ve made it so enjoyable.”