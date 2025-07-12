Wimbledon 2025 women’s final live: Swiatek v Anisimova updates after Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are both in their first Wimbledon final, but who will leave with their first title at the grass-court grand slam?
The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.
Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.
Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.
Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.
Follow live updates and results from Wimbledon day 13, below.
Pel and Hijikata salute 'crazy ride'
Runners-up Pel and Hijikata seem pleased enough with second place.
David Pel says: “We hadn’t even met before the tournament. It was our first time speaking on the first day of the tournament. It’s amazing actually.”
Rinky Hijikata adds: “It's been a crazy ride. It’s been so much fun playing with David. It’s a dream come true to be playing out here on Centre Court today.”
Summary: Cash and Glasspool make British tennis history
Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool capped their dream summer with the Wimbledon crown and first Grand Slam title as a pair when the British team downed Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6(3) in the men's doubles final on Saturday.
Queen's Club and Eastbourne champions Cash and Glasspool became the first all-British pairing to win the All England Club trophy since 1936, when Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey defeated their compatriots Charles Hare and Frank Wilde in the final.
The local favourites shot out of the blocks after an early break thanks to a poor service game from Pel and raced through the opening set with minimum fuss, leaving fans buzzing on a sun-drenched Centre Court.
The Australian-Dutch duo of Hijikata and Pel saved a break point at the start of the second set and applied pressure in the fourth game but their opponents were equal to the task and took a step towards the title when they went 4-2 up.
Hijikata and Pel, who entered the tournament as alternates and survived match points in their first two rounds, drew level after eight games before Cash and Glasspool moved up a gear in the tiebreak to prevail and spark huge celebrations.
Cash and Glasspool clinch Wimbledon doubles title
It’s been almost 90 years since an all-British pair managed the feat.
Cash-Glasspool 6-2, 7-6(3) Hijikata-Pel
They’ve done it! Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool become the first British men since 1936 to win the Wimbledon doubles title. What an achievement.
Men's doubles final in second-set tie-break
Cash-Glasspool 6-2, 6-6 Hijikata-Pel*
Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool hold serve with the last game of the second set to force a tie-break. Can they seal the title here?
Boys doubles final on Court One
On No 1 Court, Britain’s Oliver Bonding is underway in the boys' doubles final alongside American Jagger Leach, who is the son of former women's champion Lindsay Davenport.
British duo level in second set of men's doubles final
Cash-Glasspool 6-2, 4-4 Hijikata-Pel*
On Centre, it’s all square in the second set of the men’s doubles final.
Hewett and Reid beaten in wheelchair doubles final
Hewett-Reid 6-7(1), 5-7 Spaargaren-De La Peunte
Well here’s a bit of a shock – the top seeds and 23-time grand-slam winning pairing of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have lost the men’s wheelchair doubles final.
Spain’s Martin de la Puente and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren are the new champions, and that’s a first slam crown for either player.
British pair lead men's doubles final
Cash-Glasspool 6-2 Hijikata-Pel*
It’s the perfect start by Cash and Glasspool, the British pair aiming to become the first home men to win the Wimbledon doubles title since 1936. They are just one set from the title...
