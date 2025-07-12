History-makers Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool make plans for Wimbledon windfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyd Glasspool has a wedding to pay for and Julian Cash is eyeing a new motorbike after the British duo made Wimbledon history by winning the men’s doubles title.

Cash, 28, and 31-year-old Glasspool beat Australian Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of the Netherlands 6-2 7-6 (3) in the final on Centre Court.

In doing so they became the first all-British pairing to win the title since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey lifted the trophy in 1936.

The pair will split prize money of £680,000 between them, with Glasspool set to tie the knot with fiancee Sophia Maslin before next year’s Championships.

On court Glasspool thanked his future wife for “lying in bed”, and afterwards he explained: “I want to make sure I’ve had my sleep.

“She’s obviously got businesses to run, so she can’t be waking up at 9.30am on Mondays or Tuesdays.

“So yeah, I’m appreciative that she will just stay in bed and kind of work quietly and let me sleep.”

Cash, meanwhile, is weighing up a new set of wheels having been using his old bike to get to Wimbledon as well as Queen’s and Eastbourne, where the duo also won titles.

“I’ve just been looking,” he said. “I have one. I’ve had it for a long time, and I’ve been using it to get to Queen’s, Eastbourne, and here a little bit.

“It’s been good for the traffic, so I might have a look at that.”

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost their title.

The six-time winners and top seeds were upset 7-6 (1) 7-5 on Court One by Martin De La Puente from Spain and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be out here on an iconic court like this,” said Hewett, 27.

“We’ve got our hands on the trophy a couple of times before, but win or lose it’s always a special feeling playing on home turf.”

Scotland’s Reid, 33, added: “Obviously we are really disappointed. It wasn’t our best performance today but we have to say congratulations to Martin and Ruben.”

Britain’s Oliver Bonding, 18, and American partner Jagger Leach – the son of former women’s champion Lindsay Davenport – lost the boys’ doubles final in a match tie-break against Oskari Paldanius and Alan Wazny.