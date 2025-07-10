Iga Swiatek breezes past Belinda Bencic and into her first final at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek swept aside Belinda Bencic on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final clash with Amanda Anisimova.

The Pole has been growing in confidence on grass all fortnight and was calmness personified in a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Bencic that lasted just 72 minutes.

It would have been even quicker but for a lengthy delay three games into the contest when, for a third time on Centre Court on Thursday, a spectator was taken unwell.

All the heat on the court was coming from the racket of Swiatek, who has somewhat improbably surged back to form on the lawns in SW19.

It was, by her exceedingly lofty standards, a torrid campaign on her favoured clay for the 24-year-old, but a run to the final of the grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg on the eve of Wimbledon appears to have been the catalyst.

That was the first final Swiatek had reached at any level since winning her fifth grand-slam title at the French Open last spring, and now she is only one match away from matching Carlos Alcaraz by winning major trophies on each surface.

She said on court: “Honestly, I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek dropped just two games in a dominant display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I’m just super excited. I thought I experienced everything on the court, but I didn’t experience playing well on grass. I feel confident and I’m just going for it. For sure it’s working.”

Given her extra experience at the latter stages of slams, and the fact she is yet to lose a final, she will go in as the favourite against Anisimova, who nevertheless will bring a lot more firepower than Bencic.

Swiss Bencic has had a superb fortnight and will return to the top 20 on Monday, fewer than nine months after returning to the tour following the birth of daughter Bella last April.

She was on the back foot from the start here, though, as Swiatek began with purpose and seized on the underpowered serve of her opponent.

open image in gallery Belinda Bencic struggled throughout against Swiatek

The hot weather has resulted in hard, bouncy courts, and they have certainly been to the Pole’s liking, with Swiatek converting a 3-0 lead into a straightforward first set.

She wobbled slightly at the start of the second, serving two double faults, but Bencic could not take advantage, and Swiatek swiftly set about turning a first Wimbledon semi-final into a maiden final.