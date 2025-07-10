Anisimova boasts 'best possible chance' in Sabalenka semi-final

Day 11 at Wimbledon 2025 sees the semi-finals arrive in the women’s draw, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek capable of setting up a huge final.

Sabalenka, the world No 1, has been tested more than once this fortnight, forced to fight hard against British hope Emma Raducanu and coming from a set down to knock out doubles specialist Laura Siegemund in the fourth round. Still, Sabalenka obviously passed those tests, and they have brought the three-time grand slam champion to her third semi-final in SW19, where Amanda Anisimova awaits. The American, 23, is in her first Wimbledon semi-final and knows she faces a tricky challenge.

Meanwhile, Swiatek was in imperious form against Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday, getting through that quarter-final in straight sets. The former world No 1 and five-time major winner has improved significantly on grass, earning her a first Wimbledon semi-final, which comes against Belinda Bencic. The Swiss, 28, is also in her first Wimbledon semi-final, and she enters it off the back of a hard-fought win against 18-year-old star Mirra Andreeva.

These matches follow the men’s quarter-final action from Wednesday, when Jannik Sinner showed little sign of his elbow injury in dismissing Ben Shelton, while Novak Djokovic fought from behind to defeat 23-year-old Flavio Cobolli.

