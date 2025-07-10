Two Wimbledon fans faint during semi-final as Aryna Sabalenka provides them with water

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two fans appeared to faint at different points during the Wimbledon semi-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova on Thursday, as Sabalenka went over to the stands to offer them bottles of water.

Sabalenka and Anisimova, both aiming to reach the final of Wimbledon for the first time, were at 3-2 and deuce in the first set when Sabalenka stepped up to serve. But she stopped as the umpire called: “Wait.”

Attention then turned to the stand opposite the umpire on Centre Court, where security made their way among the seats to check on a fan, who appeared to be on the floor between rows.

An umbrella was then set up and Sabalenka, the world No 1, made her way over with a water bottle, offering for it to be passed back to the fan in question. Another crowd member took the bottle and seemed to pass it along.

Play was paused for around seven minutes, as Belarus’s Sabalenka and American Anisimova took their seats courtside.

Applause followed when the fan seemed to be standing and escorted out of the arena, with the umbrella used to shield them from the afternoon sun.

Aryna Sabalenka handing water to be passed back to a fan who had fainted ( Getty Images )

The temperature was 29 degrees Celsius when the incident occurred, and even beforehand, many fans – especially in the lower tier – could be seen fanning themselves and wearing hats.

When play continued, Sabalenka held serve to tie the first set at 3-3, but when Anisimova moved ahead at 5-4, there was a longer delay than usual between games, with another fan appearing to faint in the same stand.

Three umbrellas were set up, security again moved to the scene, and Sabalenka once more walked across court to supply a water bottle. Before the next game began, the fan seemed to be helped out of the arena.

This time, there had been a five-minute pause in play. During one of the incidents, Sabalenka also brought an ice pack.

“We’ve got a second medical issue, the spectator in the east stand, which is exposed to the sun,” said player-turned-commentator Andrew Castle on the BBC. “A word for the stewards, too, who do such an amazing job at times like this. They're on it in a flash.

Sabalenka, 27, was competing in her third Wimbledon semi-final, having lost her previous two. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Anisimova had never reached this stage before.