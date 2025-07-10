Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 11 schedule as Swiatek and Sabalenka star in women’s semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Day 11 at Wimbledon 2025 sees the semi-finals arrive in the women’s draw, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek capable of setting up a huge final.

Sabalenka, the world No 1, has been tested more than once this fortnight, forced to fight hard against British hope Emma Raducanu and coming from a set down to knock out doubles specialist Laura Siegemund in the fourth round.

Still, Sabalenka obviously passed those tests, and they have brought the three-time grand slam champion to her third semi-final in SW19, where Amanda Anisimova awaits. The American, 23, is in her first Wimbledon semi-final and knows she faces a tricky challenge.

Meanwhile, Swiatek was in imperious form against Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday, getting through that quarter-final in straight sets. The former world No 1 and five-time major winner has improved significantly on grass, earning her a first Wimbledon semi-final, which comes against Belinda Bencic.

The Swiss, 28, is also in her first Wimbledon semi-final, and she enters it off the back of a hard-fought win against 18-year-old star Mirra Andreeva. Here is the order of play for day 11 at Wimbledon:

Day 11 order of play - Thursday 10 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] – ladies’ semi-finals

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] – ladies’ semi-finals

Sem Verbeek (NED) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Joe Salisbury (GBR) & Luisa Stefani (BRA) – mixed doubles final

NO. 1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED) – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals

Marcel Granollers (ESP) & Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4] vs Julian Cash (GBR) and Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5] – gentlemen’s doubles semi-finals

Alfie Hewett (GBR) & Gordon Reid (GBR) [1] vs Daniel Caverzaschi (ESP) & Tokito Oda (JPN) – gentlemen’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals (not before 4pm)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

