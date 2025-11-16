Why Jannik Sinner apologised for ‘lucky’ moment against Carlos Alcaraz at ATP Finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner apologised to Carlos Alcaraz after a “lucky” moment in the ATP Finals helped the Italian to a successful defence of his year-end title in Turin.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz 7-6 7-5 to become the first player in the tournament’s history to win it two years in a row without dropping a set.

Alcaraz, though, had managed to break Sinner for the first time all tournament after a loose game from the Italian on serve at the start of the second.

But Sinner was able to get back on serve a couple of games later. Alcaraz served to Sinner’s body and he completely shanked his return, sending it skyward.

The return, though, landed inside the baseline, with Sinner then pushing Alcaraz back on his forehand before finishing the point with a forehand drop shot.

Sinner immediately held his hands up to Alcaraz, apologising for the mishit, and it proved to be a turning point as Alcaraz’s challenge faded.

“The level was very, very high, especially the first set,” Sinner told Sky Sports afterwards. “The tiebreak was a key moment and I got lucky when I broke him back, which gives you a bit of confidence and belief.”

The two rivals congratulated each other for their successful seasons as Alcaraz won Roland Garros and the US Open and finished year-end No 1 and Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon and the ATP Finals.

Sinner thanked Alcaraz for giving him the “purpose” to improve as a player as he earned revenge for his defeat in the US Open final two months ago and claimed just his second win over the 22-year-old since the start of last season.

Alcaraz, who refused to blame a right hamstring injury for his defeat, warned Sinner that he would have to be ready for more battles next year as he congratulated the 24-year-old on his win. `

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz congratulate each other after the ATP Finals ( Getty Images )

“I just played against someone that has not lost a match in an indoor court in two years, so that shows how great a player you are,” Alcaraz said during the trophy ceremony.

“You don't have many, but after every loss you come back stronger. It’s been a great year for you. It's time to rest... hope you're gonna be ready for next year because I will be ready for more finals against you!”