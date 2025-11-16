Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s ATP Finals clash delayed by medical emergency
There was a delay of 11 minutes midway through the first set after a spectator fell ill in the crowd
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s clash in the ATP Finals was delayed by 11 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd in Turin.
With Sinner serving in the fifth game of the match, Alcaraz gestured for his opponent to pause after hearing calls from the fans in the upper tier.
A spectator had fallen ill, with paramedics quick to arrive. After a long delay where Alcaraz and Sinner remained on the court and held discussions with the chair umpire, they were cleared to continue.
There was applause as the paramedics left the arena having attended to the fan.
It is not the first time at the ATP Finals this week where there have been delays due to spectators falling ill in the crowd.
Two attendees died on separate incidents on Monday after suffering cardiac arrests.
The two spectators were aged 70 and 78 and suffered “sudden cardiac incidents” at different times, a statement released by the ATP and Italian tennis federation on Tuesday said.
“The FITP and ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators today during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin,” said the statement.
“The two individuals, aged 70 and 78, had come to the Inalpi Arena to attend the matches. Both suffered sudden cardiac incidents at different times during the day. On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance.
“Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away. The FITP and ATP extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two spectators.”
