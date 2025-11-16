Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s ATP Finals clash delayed by medical emergency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s clash in the ATP Finals was delayed by 11 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd in Turin.

With Sinner serving in the fifth game of the match, Alcaraz gestured for his opponent to pause after hearing calls from the fans in the upper tier.

A spectator had fallen ill, with paramedics quick to arrive. After a long delay where Alcaraz and Sinner remained on the court and held discussions with the chair umpire, they were cleared to continue.

There was applause as the paramedics left the arena having attended to the fan.

It is not the first time at the ATP Finals this week where there have been delays due to spectators falling ill in the crowd.

Two attendees died on separate incidents on Monday after suffering cardiac arrests.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner talks with Carlos Alcaraz umpire Renaud Lichtenstein during the delay ( Getty Images )

The two spectators were aged 70 and 78 and suffered “sudden cardiac incidents” at different times, a statement released by the ATP and Italian tennis federation on Tuesday said.

“The FITP and ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators today during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin,” said the statement.

“The two individuals, aged 70 and 78, had come to the Inalpi Arena to attend the matches. Both suffered sudden cardiac incidents at different times during the day. On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance.

“Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away. The FITP and ATP extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two spectators.”