Alcaraz and Sinner meet in a sixth final of the season as the Italian looks to defend his title and the Spaniard bids to win the Finals for the first time
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner clash for the year-end title at the ATP Finals as the young rivals lock horns in another final and look to finish dominant seasons in style.
Alcaraz and Sinner will be meeting in their sixth final of a memorable season that has so far stages blockbuster matches at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, which Alcaraz won two months ago to determine their trilogy of grand slam showpieces.
Alcaraz has secured the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time since 2022 after what has been the most consistent season of the 22-year-old’s career. He is looking to win his first ATP Finals, as well as over $5m (£3.87m) in prize money.
Defending champion Sinner has won nine matches in a row at the ATP Finals without dropping a set amid a dominant run of form on indoor hard courts. The 24-year-old Italian will have the backing of his home fans in Turin as he seeks revenge for his US Open defeat.
Meanwhile, there is guaranteed to be a British winner in the doubles as Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski take on Henry Patten and his Finish team-mate Harri Heliovaara for the year-end crown. Follow live build-up and updates from the ATP Finals below:
Carlos Alcaraz's titles in 2025
Carlos Alcaraz has won 71 matches this season and a 72nd would secure the Spaniard his ninth title of the season, a feat last achieved by Andy Murray in 2016. With the year-end No 1 already secured, Alcaraz has been wonderfully consistent this season - reaching nine finals in a row between Miami and Paris.
- Rotterdam
- Monte Carlo
- Rome
- Roland Garros
- Queen’s
- Cincinatti
- US Open
- Tokyo
Can Jannik Sinner extend dominant indoor hard-court run?
Jannik Sinner has won 30 matches in a row on indoor hard courts, as well as nine matches in a row at the ATP Finals without dropping a set. Both runs extend to his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 ATP Finals final.
The 24-year-old, who has also not dropped serve in the tournament, is also aiming to become the youngest defending ATP Finals champion since Roger Federer in 2004.
Sinner’s 30-match winning run on indoor hard-courts is already one of the longest of all time, behind John McEnroe’s 47, Novak Djokovic’s 35, Roger Federer’s 33 and Ivan Lendl’s 32.
Can Carlos Alcaraz complete the best season of his career?
Carlos Alcaraz has already secured the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time since 2022 after what has been the most consistent season of the 22-year-old’s career.
The Spaniard is attempting to lift his ninth tournament of the season and win the ATP Finals for the first time.
He is aiming to become the first Spaniard to win the tournament since Alex Corretja in 1998 - not even Rafael Nadal managed that.
And he is also attempting to became the first player since Andy Murray, in 2016, to win nine titles in a single season.
Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara have been enjoying themselves in Turin this week; and have continued ahead of the final by walking out with googly goggles.
It’s on serve early in the opening set.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet before ATP Finals showdown
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner shared an exchange earlier this afternoon as they crossed paths before their ATP Finals title decider.
Plenty of respect on the line between the rivals, as usual.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set up ATP Finals showdown in Turin
World number one Carlos Alcaraz eased to a 6-2 6-4 win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals on Saturday to set up a highly-anticipated title decider with defending champion Jannik Sinner.
The Italian second seed defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-2 in the other semi-final.
Alcaraz overcame Auger-Aliassime's spirited resistance by breaking twice in the opening set and nerves appeared to hit the Canadian when serving at 5-4 down in the second as four unforced errors gifted the Spaniard the game, set and match.
Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head in their sixth title decider this year when they return to the Inalpi Arena for Sunday's final where the 22-year-old Spaniard will bid to win his first title at the season-ending tournament.
The Italian will be playing in his third successive final in Turin, where Sinner has not dropped a set since losing the 2023 decider to Novak Djokovic.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set up ATP Finals showdown in Turin
ATP Finals: British winner guaranteed in doubles final
There will be a British winner guaranteed in the doubles final as Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski face off against compatriot Henry Patten and his Finnish team-mate Harri Heliovaara.
Salisbury is a two-time ATP Finals champion but he and Skupski have gone 0-5 in finals this year, including at Roland Garros and the US Open in what were two heartbreaking defeats to Granollers and Zeballos.
Patten and Heliovaara are the Australian Open champions - they lost to Salisbury and Skupski in the group stage but are in form after winning the Paris title two weeks ago.
Good afternoon
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lock horns in another major final, this time to decide the winner of the ATP Finals in Turin, as the rivals both look to finish dominant seasons with the year-end title.
Alcaraz and Sinner will be meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour since their US Open final clash two months ago, which Alcaraz won to determine the trilogy of grand slam finals played across the summer - following memorable meetings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Stay tuned for all the build-up ahead of the singles final, as well as the doubles final.
When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?
The ATP Finals singles final will be played from approximately 5pm GMT on Sunday 16 November. It will follow the ATP Finals doubles final, which is due to start after 2pm GMT, as well as the subsequent trophy ceremony.
The ATP Finals are being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States.
