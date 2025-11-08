WTA Finals live: Aryna Sabalenka v Elena Rybakina latest score and updates from big-money title clash
Sabalenka and Rybakina are attempting to win the WTA Finals for a first time and will compete for the $5.23m prize
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina renew their rivalry in the WTA Finals title decider, looking to complete an unbeaten week and win the record $5.23m prize pot.
Sabalenka and Rybakina, who previously met in the 2023 Australian Open final, are both looking to win the WTA Finals for the first time and have won all four of their matches so far in Riyadh.
World No 1 Sabalenka is looking to end her season in style after winning the US Open and defeated Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals, in what was a rematch of the New York final.
Rybakina only qualified for the Finals because of a late-season surge, but has continued her excellent form. The 26-year-old is looking to win her biggest title since her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.
Sabalenka and Rybakina have split their last 10 meetings, with five wins each - and the winner will receive more than Sabalenka did for winning the US Open two months ago.
WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina speaks win over Jessica Pegula
“It was such a tough match. She started pretty well, I was a bit slow, it was not easy to come back but I’m glad that I managed to find my way in the second set.”
She served 15 aces, and says: “Definitely the serve when I needed it, it helped me. I was trying to stay focused each point, we had some very tough rallies. I’m really happy that in the end I managed to push myself a bit more and I won.”
She’s into her 22nd career singles final, and first at the WTA Finals.
How WTA Finals compares to grand slams
WTA Finals prize money
Undefeated champion: $5,235,000
Runner-up, with four wins: $2,695,000
Prize money breakdown
Participant fee: $340,000
Round robin win: $355,000
Semi-final win: $1,290,000
Finals win: $2,540,000
Comparison
- WTA Finals champion: $5.235m (£3.98m)
- 2025 US Open champion: $5m (£3.74m)
- 2025 Wimbledon champion: $4m (£3m)
- 2025 French Open champion: $2.9m (£2.17m)
- 2025 Australian Open champion: $2.3m (£1.75m)
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will compete for the biggest single payday in women’s tennis history as they bid to win the WTA Finals for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Sabalenka and Rybakina both won all three of their round-robin matches to advance to the final undefeated, which means a record prize of $5,235,000 (£3.98m) will be on the line for the champion.
It is more than Sabalenka received for winning the US Open title two months ago, where the World No 1 pocketed an overall prize of $5m (£3.74m) for defeating Amanda Anisimova for her fourth grand slam title.
WTA Finals prize money: How much is on the line in biggest payday in women’s tennis?
WTA Finals: Sabalenka beats Anisimova to advance
Aryna Sabalenka won the battle of big-hitters as she downed Amanda Anisimova in a three-set epic and a rematch of their US Open final.
"She's always pushing me to play my best tennis and honestly I wouldn't have cared if I lost this match," Sabalenka said after their semi-final.
"We played an incredible match and both deserved this place in the final. It was an incredible fight. I'm super happy to get the win. I told Amanda that she should be proud of her season."
WTA Finals: Sabalenka v Rybakina head-to-head
Sabalenka and Rybakina will be meeting for a 14th time, with Sabalenka currently leading the head-to-head 8-5.
Their last meeting came in the Wuhan quarter-finals, with Sabalenka winning 6-3 6-3. The World No 1 also won their 2023 Australian Open final in three sets.
But their last 10 meetings have been split evenly, with five wins each each.
When is Sabalenka v Rybakina in WTA Finals?
The match will start from just after 4pm GMT, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK.
Welcome
