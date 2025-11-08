Sabalenka keeps up perfect record in 2025 Tour finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina renew their rivalry in the WTA Finals title decider, looking to complete an unbeaten week and win the record $5.23m prize pot.

Sabalenka and Rybakina, who previously met in the 2023 Australian Open final, are both looking to win the WTA Finals for the first time and have won all four of their matches so far in Riyadh.

World No 1 Sabalenka is looking to end her season in style after winning the US Open and defeated Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals, in what was a rematch of the New York final.

Rybakina only qualified for the Finals because of a late-season surge, but has continued her excellent form. The 26-year-old is looking to win her biggest title since her 2022 Wimbledon triumph.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have split their last 10 meetings, with five wins each - and the winner will receive more than Sabalenka did for winning the US Open two months ago.

Follow live scores and updates from Sabalenka v Rybakina the WTA Finals below