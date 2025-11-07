WTA Finals live: Rybakina faces Pegula for spot in final before Sabalenka takes on Anisimova
A place in the WTA Finals showpiece is on the line as the final four compete in Riyadh today
The semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals take place today, with the final four battling for a place in the main event in Riyadh.
The round-robin concluded yesterday with a battle of heavyweights as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka faced off for the first time since the French Open final, with qualification from their group on the line.
Although Gauff started brilliantly and was the better player for much of the first set, Sabalenka fought back to force a tie-break, coming back from the brink to win the opener and steamrolling over her opponent 7-6(5), 6-2.
That set up a tie with American Amanda Anisimova, who she has played three times at grand slams this year, while Jessica Pegula advanced past the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to book a meeting with the in-form Elena Rybakina.
Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below
Rybakina v Pegula on soon
Seventh seeds Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani have overcome Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-4 7-6(5), to make the women’s doubles final.
They’ll face the winners of tonight’s second semi-final, between second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend and fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova.
Elena Rybakina’s clash with Jessica Pegula will be on next, not before 3pm GMT.
Aryna Sabalenka after beating Coco Gauff
“I wasn’t thinking about how to get through it, I was thinking I have to get the win, I was trying to focus on the tennis.” She mentions the infamous Roland-Garros final and trying to avenge it.
She’ll face Amanda Anisimova in the semis, who she’s played in three majors this year - the French and US Opens, and Wimbledon.
“That’s actually crazy,” she says. “She’s an incredible player, we have great battles, I’m so happy to see her back, fighting, playing her best tennis. It’s always enjoyable playing against her.
“I think whenever I focus on myself, without getting over-emotional and staying in the zone, that’s the key for me.”
Jessica Pegula after beating Jasmine Paolini in straight-sets
“I finally got a straight set win for the first time in like a few months, so that always feels really good! But no, I thought I served really, really well, just played solid today, was aggressive when I needed to be. There wasn't much negative kind of notes today.
“I'm not a math major, but I'm pretty certain we're going to be seeing more tennis today. So I guess it just depends on the matchup for the next person that I play. I think we're going to be really happy with today, for the rest of the day, maybe for most of the night, and then we kind of have to switch strategies a little bit.”
Jessica Pegula beats Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-3
Before that, Jessica Pegula finally won in straight sets after eight consecutive three-set wins, beating an out-of-sorts and ill Jasmine Paolini.
That alone wasn’t enough to secure qualification, with her fate dependent on Sabalenka seeing off Gauff, but it was businesslike and efficient from the American, who booked a meeting with the resurgent Elena Rybakina.
Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, 7-6(5), 6-2
The final encounter yesterday proved a bit of a classic - or at least, the first set of it was. Defending champion Coco Gauff came out firing and proved just too much for Aryna Sabalenka, racing into a 4-2 lead and earning two break point chances for a 5-2 lead.
But from there Sabalenka fought back, holding serve and breaking as Gauff served for the set at 5-3, ultimately forcing a tie-break.
The world No 1 and top seed continued her imperious form in breakers to snatch the opening set, and with Gauff’s resolve broken and serve crumbling, she ran away with the second to win 7-6(5), 6-2.
WTA Finals semi-finals day
Here are today’s matches:
Elena Rybakina v Jessica Pegula
Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova
The first match, between Rybakina and Pegula, is expected to start around 3pm, after the conclusion of the first women’s doubles semi-final.
That’s on now, between sixth seeds Su-Wei Hsieh/Jelena Ostapenko and seventh seeds Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani.
All matches are on Sky Sports.
