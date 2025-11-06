Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic was included in the draw for the ATP Finals despite the 38-year-old confirming that he is still yet to decide whether he will compete in the season-ending tournament.

Djokovic was drawn in a group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, with defending champion Jannik Sinner facing Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, and the final qualifier, which will be either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic has dismissed a claim from the head of Italy’s tennis federation, Angelo Binaghi, that he had confirmed his participation in Turin and said he would decide whether he takes part following the ATP 250 event in Athens.

The 24-time grand slam champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record. However, he did not play in last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying, citing an injury.

Djokovic will play Nuno Borges in the quarter-finals of the Athens tournament on Thursday and told reporters following Binaghi’s claim that he has not decided whether he is going to play the ATP Finals: “I don't know where he got that information from. Definitely not from me or my team.”

If Djokovic does play, the Serbian will face Alcaraz, Fritz and De Minaur. Djokovic lost to Alcaraz in the US Open semi-finals in September, but recorded his 11th victory in a row against Fritz in the quarter-finals, having never lost to the World No 5.

Sinner, who won the ATP Finals for the first time on home soil in 2024 and has won 26 matches in a row on indoor hard courts, will play two-time ATP Finals champion Zverev, debutant Shelton and either Auger-Aliassime or Musetti, who will take the final qualification place if he wins the ATP 250 in Athens.

Sinner recently defeated Zverev to win the Vienna title and Auger-Auger-Aliassime and Shelton to win the Paris Masters title. That victory saw Sinner reclaim the No 1 ranking from Alcaraz, but it is the Spaniard who will return to top spot on Monday and enters the ATP Finals as the top seed.

The ATP Finals start on Sunday, with the top two finishers in each group going through to the semi-finals. The final will be played on Sunday November 16.

ATP Finals draw

Singles

Jimmy Connors Group: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alex De Minaur

Bjorn Borg Group: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Musetti / Felix Auger-Aliassime

Doubles

The Peter Fleming Group: Cash/Glasspool, Granollers/Zeballos, Krawietz/Puetz, Bolelli/Vavssori

The John McEnroe Group: Heliovaara/Patten, Arevalo/Pavic, Skupski/Salisbury, Harrison/King