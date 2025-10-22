When are ATP Finals? Start date, who has qualified and will Novak Djokovic play?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner will look to defend his ATP Finals crown from World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz when the world’s best players gather for the year-end tournament in Turin.

Sinner won his first ATP Finals title in front of his home fans in Italy last year, defeating Taylor Fritz in the title match to cap a dominant season after losing to Novak Djokovic the previous year.

This time, Sinner will face competition from a refreshed Alcaraz, who will be motivated to win his first ATP Finals after the Spaniard was knocked out in the group stages of last year’s event.

The six-time grand slam champion has already won eight tournaments in 2025 and capturing the year-end title would put a seal on his best season to date.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the ATP Finals?

The eight-player tournament will take place in Turin, Italy from Sunday 9 November. The final will be played on Sunday 16 November.

Who has qualified for the singles tournament?

Rankings and points as of Monday 20 October

1. Carlos Alcaraz - 11,040 (Q)

2. Jannik Sinner - 8,500 (Q)

3. Novak Djokovic - 4,580 (Q)

4. Alexander Zverev - 4,280

5. Taylor Fritz - 3,835

6. Ben Shelton - 3,770

7. Alex de Minaur - 3,585

8. Lorenzo Musetti - 3,535

----------------------------------------

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3,145

10. Jack Draper (injured) - 2,990

11. Casper Ruud - 2,735

12. Holger Rune (injured) - 2,590

13. Daniil Medvedev - 2,560

Will Novak Djokovic play?

The 24-time grand slam champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record. However, he did not play in last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying, citing an injury, and pulled out of this year’s Paris Masters shortly after his retirement from the Six Kings Slam exhibition.

“Now it's rest and really addressing some of the issues I have with my body,” Djokovic said after retiring from his Six Kings Slam match against Taylor Fritz. “Then hopefully playing the last couple of tournaments of the season, let's see.”

ATP Finals schedule

Sunday 9 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Monday 10 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Tuesday 11 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Wednesday 12 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Thursday 13 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Friday 14 November: Singles, doubles round-robin

Saturday 15 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals

Sunday 16 November: Singles, doubles finals

Who was qualified for the doubles tournament?

1. Julian Cash, Lloyd Glasspool (Q)

2. Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic (Q)

3. Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos (Q)

4. Henri Heliovaara, Henry Patten (Q)

5. Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski (Q)