When are ATP Finals? Start date, who has qualified and will Novak Djokovic play?
Jannik Sinner is the defending champion but Carlos Alcaraz will be coming for his crown in Turin
Jannik Sinner will look to defend his ATP Finals crown from World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz when the world’s best players gather for the year-end tournament in Turin.
Sinner won his first ATP Finals title in front of his home fans in Italy last year, defeating Taylor Fritz in the title match to cap a dominant season after losing to Novak Djokovic the previous year.
This time, Sinner will face competition from a refreshed Alcaraz, who will be motivated to win his first ATP Finals after the Spaniard was knocked out in the group stages of last year’s event.
The six-time grand slam champion has already won eight tournaments in 2025 and capturing the year-end title would put a seal on his best season to date.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the ATP Finals?
The eight-player tournament will take place in Turin, Italy from Sunday 9 November. The final will be played on Sunday 16 November.
Who has qualified for the singles tournament?
Rankings and points as of Monday 20 October
1. Carlos Alcaraz - 11,040 (Q)
2. Jannik Sinner - 8,500 (Q)
3. Novak Djokovic - 4,580 (Q)
4. Alexander Zverev - 4,280
5. Taylor Fritz - 3,835
6. Ben Shelton - 3,770
7. Alex de Minaur - 3,585
8. Lorenzo Musetti - 3,535
----------------------------------------
9. Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3,145
10. Jack Draper (injured) - 2,990
11. Casper Ruud - 2,735
12. Holger Rune (injured) - 2,590
13. Daniil Medvedev - 2,560
Will Novak Djokovic play?
The 24-time grand slam champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record. However, he did not play in last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying, citing an injury, and pulled out of this year’s Paris Masters shortly after his retirement from the Six Kings Slam exhibition.
“Now it's rest and really addressing some of the issues I have with my body,” Djokovic said after retiring from his Six Kings Slam match against Taylor Fritz. “Then hopefully playing the last couple of tournaments of the season, let's see.”
ATP Finals schedule
Sunday 9 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Monday 10 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Tuesday 11 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Wednesday 12 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Thursday 13 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Friday 14 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Saturday 15 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals
Sunday 16 November: Singles, doubles finals
Who was qualified for the doubles tournament?
1. Julian Cash, Lloyd Glasspool (Q)
2. Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic (Q)
3. Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos (Q)
4. Henri Heliovaara, Henry Patten (Q)
5. Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski (Q)
