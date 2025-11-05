Novak Djokovic update on ATP Finals participation given after withdrawal speculation
Djokovic is playing in the ATP 250 event in Athens this week and says he is yet to decide whether he will appear in Turin
Novak Djokovic says he is yet to decide if he will play in the ATP Finals in Turin next week, despite the head of Italy’s tennis federation Angelo Binaghi claiming he will.
Djokovic has qualified for the season-ending tournament for a record-equalling 17th time, but the 38-year-old skipped last year’s Finals and sparked concerns that he may be unavailable again after withdrawing from the Paris Masters.
Djokovic is playing in the ATP 250 tournament in Athens this week, opening his tournament with a win over Alejandro Tabilo on Tuesday, and afterwards he disputed Binaghi’s confirmation to an Italian radio channel that Djokovic “will be in Turin”.
"I don't know where he (Binaghi) got that information from,” Djokovic said in Athens, as reported by journalist Vicky Georgatou. “Definitely not from me or my team. I will decide at the end of this tournament".
Djokovic defeated Tabilo, who he had never won against after two defeats on clay, 7-6 (3) 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals in Athens, where he will play Nuno Borges on Thursday.
Djokovic pulled out of the Paris Masters shortly after his retiring from his match against Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition, where he appeared to struggle with a leg injury and shook hands with the American after losing the first-set tiebreak.
The 24-time grand slam champion has qualified for the ATP Finals for an 18th time, equalling Roger Federer’s all-time record. However, he did not play in last year’s ATP Finals despite qualifying, citing an injury.
If Djokovic plays in the ATP Finals it will leave just one more qualification spot. Felix Auger-Aliassime currently holds the final position after reaching the final of the Paris Masters, but Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti can overtake him if he wins the ATP 250 in Athens this week.
