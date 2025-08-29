Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Emma Raducanu v Elena Rybakina live: US Open 2025 score and latest updates from blockbuster clash

Raducanu has found form at the US Open but faces a tough test against Rybakina

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 29 August 2025 09:19 EDT
Emma Raducanu has 'stepped up' after dominant US Open win

Emma Raducanu takes on Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open as the British No 1 faces her toughest test so far in New York.

Raducanu has breezed through the first two rounds while playing some of her best tennis since famously winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago. It sets up a blockbuster tie against former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Rybakina, who is also coming into form after a difficult couple of years.

Raducanu said that she has taken confidence from how she pushed World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka across their two battles at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, but the scale of the 22-year-old’s task is made clear by the face that the big-hitting Rybakina, the ninth seed, recently toppled Sabalenka in straight sets in their Cincinnati quarter-final.

Later at the US Open, Cameron Norrie will take on Novak Djokovic, who has struggled for form so far. Norrie is the last British player standing in the men’s singles after Jacob Fearnley’s defeat to Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper’s withdrawal before his second-round match due to an arm injury.

Follow build-up to Raducanu v Rybakina and latest updates from the US Open, below:

Emma Raducanu gives swift US Open win and Carlos Alcaraz’s haircut a thumbs-up

Emma Raducanu gave a thumbs-up to both her second swift win of the US Open and Carlos Alcaraz’s new haircut.

The Spaniard’s close shave, which he revealed was a result of his brother’s error with the clippers, has been the talk of Flushing Meadows and drawn very mixed reviews from fellow players.

The 2021 champion defeated Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1 in exactly an hour.
Eleanor Crooks 29 August 2025 14:19

Emma Raducanu sweeps through to US Open third round in record time

Emma Raducanu required just 62 minutes to sweep past qualifier Ena Shibahara in the US Open first round. It was her fastest win at a grand slam main draw.

Then, in the second round, Raducanu broke her own record again, needing just 60 minutes to dismiss Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1.

Raducanu has spent just over two hours on court so far, dropping just six games across her four sets.

It’s impressive form but it’s about to get tougher.

Jamie Braidwood29 August 2025 14:09

When is Emma Raducanu vs Elena Rybakina?

Raducanu will take on Rybakina in the opening match of the day on the Louis Armstrong Stadium. It’s a slot and stadium Raducanu has played in for both of her wins at the US Open so far.

She will get underway shortly after 4pm UK time (BST), which is 11am local time on Friday 29 August.

Jamie Braidwood29 August 2025 13:54

US Open order of play - day six (Friday 29 Aug, all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

from 4.30pm

Carlos Alcaraz (2) vs Luciano Darderi

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Victoria Azarenka

from midnight

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Cameron Norrie

Mirra Andreeva (5) vs Taylor Townsend

Louis Armstrong Stadium

from 4pm

Elena Rybakina (9) vs Emma Raducanu

Ben Shelton (6) vs Adrian Mannarino

from midnight

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Leylah Fernandez

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Jerome Kym

Jamie Braidwood29 August 2025 13:54

Good afternoon

Emma Raducanu faces her toughest test of the US Open so far as she takes on former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Raducanu has been in sparkling form on her return to the US Open, the tournament she sensationally won in 2021, and has spent just over two hours on court in her rapid wins over qualifiers Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen.

Rybakina, the ninth seed, is undoubtedly a step up in class and has found some form on the hard courts after reaching the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open, where she defeated World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Raducanu has taken confidence from her two defeats to Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati and is now curious to see how her game matches up against one of the best in the world as she bids for a return to the last-16.

Jamie Braidwood29 August 2025 13:50

