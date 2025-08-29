Emma Raducanu has 'stepped up' after dominant US Open win

Emma Raducanu takes on Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open as the British No 1 faces her toughest test so far in New York.

Raducanu has breezed through the first two rounds while playing some of her best tennis since famously winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago. It sets up a blockbuster tie against former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Rybakina, who is also coming into form after a difficult couple of years.

Raducanu said that she has taken confidence from how she pushed World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka across their two battles at Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open, but the scale of the 22-year-old’s task is made clear by the face that the big-hitting Rybakina, the ninth seed, recently toppled Sabalenka in straight sets in their Cincinnati quarter-final.

Later at the US Open, Cameron Norrie will take on Novak Djokovic, who has struggled for form so far. Norrie is the last British player standing in the men’s singles after Jacob Fearnley’s defeat to Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper’s withdrawal before his second-round match due to an arm injury.

Follow build-up to Raducanu v Rybakina and latest updates from the US Open, below: