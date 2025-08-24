US Open 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Keep track of the top 32 players in the men’s and women’s draws as the US Open gets underway
Top seeds at the US Open will look to avoid some of the early carnage of recent grand slams as the tournament gets underway in New York.
Four of the men’s top 10 and four of the women’s top 10 crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon last month - including Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev.
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz backed up their seeding to reach the final, though, and would play a third grand slam final in a row if they meet this fortnight.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed in the women’s draw, with Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek returning to second seed.
Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were among the early casualties at last year’s US Open, with both players knocked out in the first week as Sinner won the title.
Follow the progress of the top players at Wimbledon with our seed tracker here:
Men’s seeds
1, Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3, Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Jack Draper
6. Ben Shelton
7. Novak Djokovic
8. Alex de Minaur
9. Karen Khachanov
10. Lorenzo Musetti
11. Holger Rune
12. Casper Ruud
13. Daniil Medvedev
14. Tommy Paul
15. Andrey Rublev
16. Jakub Mensik
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
19. Francisco Cerúndolo
20. Jirí Lehecka
21. Tomás Machác
22. Ugo Humbert
23. Alexander Bublik
24. Flavio Cobolli
25. Félix Auger-Aliassime
26. Stefanos Tsitsipas
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alex Michelsen
29. Tallon Griekspoor
30. Brandon Nakashima
31. Gabriel Diallo
32. Luciano Darderi
Women’s seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Iga Swiatek
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Madison Keys
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Amanda Anisimova
9. Elena Rybakina
10. Emma Navarro
11. Karolína Muchová
12. Elina Svitolina
13. Ekaterina Alexandrova
14. Clara Tauson
15. Daria Kasatkina
16. Belinda Bencic
17. Liudmila Samsonoval
18. Beatriz Haddad Maia
19. Elise Mertens
20. Diana Shnaider
21. Linda Nosková
22. Victoria Mboko
23. Naomi Osaka
24. Veronika Kudermetova
25. Jelena Ostapenko
26. Sofia Kenin
27. Marta Kostyuk
28. Magdalena Frech
29. Anna Kalinskaya
30. Dayana Yastremska
31. Leylah Fernandez
32. McCartney Kessler
