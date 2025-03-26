Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates

Raducanu has beaten two seeds en route to her meeting with fourth seed Jessica Pegula ( Getty Images )

Emma Raducanu is through to her first-ever WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Miami Open, the second half of the famous ‘Sunshine Double’.

The British No 2 has dispatched two Americans and two seeds - eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round and 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in the last-16 - en route to her quarter-final.

Up next is another seeded American, fourth seed and world No 4 Jessica Pegula, twice a semi-finalist in Florida.

Raducanu has been playing without a coach in Miami after ending a trial with Vladimir Platenik and has instead had mentors Jane O’Donoghue and Mark Petchey in her box.

The 22-year-old has said taking a relaxed approach at the tournament with her team has allowed her to “express” herself on court and play in an “authentic” way - with brilliant results so far.

