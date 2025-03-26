Alexandra Eala stuns Iga Swiatek to make history for the Philippines at Miami Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexandra Eala stunned World No 2 Iga Swiatek to reach the Miami Open semi-finals and make history for tennis in the Philippines. The teenage wildcard defeated an out-of-sorts Swiatek 6-2 7-5 and will now play either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or Britain's Emma Raducanu for a place in the final.

World No 140 Eala broke further ground in Miami by becoming the first player from the Philippines to reach a WTA 1000 semi-final. The wildcard has now beaten three grand slam champions on her way to the final four; having previously beaten Australian Open champion Madison Keys and 2020 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Eala did not blink as she knocked out five-time grand slam winner Swiatek in straight sets.

The 19-year-old, who won the US Open girls title in 2022, is a graduate of Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, moving there from the Philippines when she was just 13. She is coached by Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, and is also left-handed, like the Spanish 22-time grand slam winner.

open image in gallery Swiatek struggled against Eala ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

The defeat continues a difficult run for former World No 1 Swiatek, who was playing under increased security protection after being verbally abused by a man during a practice session in Miami on Saturday. A statement from Swiatek’s team said the man had also sent the five-time grand slam winner harassing messages online.

The Polish player, who is without a title in 2025, took to Instagram following her semi-final defeat in Indian Wells earlier this month to criticise “unhealthy standards” and “constant judgement”, saying that the last few months had been “extremely challenging” following her one-month suspension for a doping violation.

Eala, who had played just two matches on the WTA Tour prior to receiving a wildcard into main draw of the Miami Open, will move into the top-100 for the first time.