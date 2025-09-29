Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula live: China Open latest score and updates

Raducanu is bidding to improve her record against top-10 opponents after a run of defeats

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 29 September 2025 03:52 EDT
Comments
Emma Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula in the China Open
Emma Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula in the China Open (REUTERS)

Emma Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula at the China Open as the British No 1 faces her latest test against a top-10 opponent.

Raducanu is bidding to reach the last-16 in Beijing after an opening win over Cristina Bucsa, in what would be a huge boost to the 22-year-old’s ranking.

Raducanu has set her sights on improving her ranking to get a seeded spot at the Australian Open in January but lost out to Barbora Krejcikova in Seoul earlier this month

Raducanu has not beaten a top-10 opponent since March but has secured a victory over Pegula, the fifth seed and US Open semi-finalist.

That came on the grass in Eastbourne in 2024, but Pegula won their last meeting at the Miami Open earlier this season.

Follow live updates from Raducanu v Pegula in the China Open below

Recommended

Emma Raducanu claims first victory in China to ease into third round

Emma Raducanu claimed a first victory in China with a straight-sets success against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in Beijing.

As the 30th seed, Raducanu received a bye in the first round of the China Open but she looked sharp from the start in a high-quality 6-3 6-3 victory.

Raducanu had faced Bucsa twice before this season – losing narrowly in Singapore and then winning comfortably on the grass at Queen’s Club – and there was little to choose between them in a compelling first set.

Emma Raducanu claims first victory in China to ease into third round

The British number one claimed a 6-3 6-3 win, while Sonay Kartal knocked out 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.
Jamie Braidwood29 September 2025 08:52

Emma Raducanu's run of defeats against top-10 opponents

Since beating Emma Navarro in the Miami Open in March, Raducanu has lost eight matches in a row against players in the top-10.

That includes her quarter-final defeat to Pegula in Miami, as well as defeats to Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Amanda Anisimova, among others.

Jamie Braidwood29 September 2025 08:50

Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Raducanu with two wins to one, including their last meeting at the Miami Open in March.

Pegula won in three sets in their quarter-final clash, while’s Raducanu’s win against her came on home soil and on grass at Eastbourne in 2024.

Jamie Braidwood29 September 2025 08:44

Emma Raducanu v Jessica Pegula

The players should be on court shortly after an abrupt ending to the previous match. Iga Swiatek advanced after Camila Osorio retired after losing the first set 6-0.

Jamie Braidwood29 September 2025 08:41

Good morning

Emma Raducanu takes on Jessica Pegula at the China Open as the British No 1 faces her latest test against a top-10 opponent.

Raducanu is bidding to reach the last-16 in Beijing after an opening win over Cristina Bucsa, in what would be a huge boost to the 22-year-old’s ranking.

Raducanu has set her sights on improving her ranking to get a seeded spot at the Australian Open in January but lost out to Barbora Krejcikova in Seoul earlier this month

Raducanu has not beaten a top-10 opponent since March but has secured a victory over Pegula, the fifth seed and US Open semi-finalist.

That came on the grass in Eastbourne in 2024, but Pegula won their last meeting at the Miami Open earlier this season.

Jamie Braidwood29 September 2025 08:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in