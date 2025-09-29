Emma Raducanu suffers heartbreaking China Open defeat as familiar pattern emerges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu spurned match points for the second week in a row as the British No 1 fell to a three-set defeat to Jessica Pegula at the China Open in Beijing.

Raducanu looked to be surging to an impressive win over the World No 7 Pegula as she led 5-2 in the second-set tiebreak, having taken the first set with some eye-catching play.

But mistakes from the 22-year-old opened the door for Pegula to stay alive and she could not take any of her three match points, as the fifth seed eventually prevailed 11-9 to force the decider.

From there, the American won six games in a row to race to the finish line and wrap up a battling 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 6-0 win in two hours and 23 minutes.

Raducanu – whose mother is from China and watched on from courtside - made a sharp exit and offered a brief wave to the crowd after shaking hands with Pegula at the net.

Her latest defeat comes just a week after she also missed three match points against Barbora Krejcikova at the Korea Open, with two of them also coming in the second-set tiebreak.

After a bright start, Raducanu also faded once the match entered the third set, with two-time grand slam champion Krejcikova winning 4-6 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 in a remarkably similar scoreline.

The manner of the defeats and her inability to put both matches away could be damaging for Raducanu as she enters the final weeks of the season looking to build her ranking ahead of the Australian Open.

Raducanu’s team and her coach Francisco Roig may also be concerned with how the British No 1 faded and appeared to lose energy once the matches entered a third set.

open image in gallery Pegula saved three match points against Raducanu ( REUTERS )

Raducanu has also lost her last four tiebreaks in a row and has only won five of her 13 matches that have gone to three sets this season.

And while Raducanu showed promise in winning the first set against Pegula, the former US Open champion has now lost her last nine matches against top-10 opponents.

Raducanu lost to Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open and French Open, lost twice to Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati and went out of the US Open after a bruising loss to Elena Rybakina.

Raducanu, who also lost a three-set tussle to Pegula at the Miami Open quarter-finals in March, is aiming to build her ranking ahead of the Australian Open in January but this was a missed opportunity.

US Open semi-finalist and fifth seed Pegula said Raducanu’s double-fault while leading 5-4 in the second-set tiebreak was a key moment and admitted she got “lucky” on two of the match points.

“That was a crazy match,” Pegula said after setting up a last-16 clash with Marta Kostyuk in Ukraine. “It was a lot of fun. That was really intense but I got myself back into the tiebreak.

“When she hit the double-fault I knew I was playing well and it was right there. I got a bit lucky when I hit the backhand winners. But I just tried to keep fighting for as long as I could.”