Emma Raducanu was unable to take three match points as she faded to defeat against Barbora Krejcikova at the Korea Open.

The British number one looked poised to set up a quarter-final against Iga Swiatek when she led by a set and 5-2 only for former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova to stage a fightback and claim a 4-6 7-6 (10) 6-1 victory.

Having decided to withdraw from Great Britain’s team at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in order to take a wild card into the WTA event in Seoul, Raducanu had hoped to produce a strong week but the manner of this loss will hurt.

She cut a despondent figure as the third set ran away from her and the British number one will go back to the practice court with new coach Francisco Roig before heading to China.

For more than two hours, it appeared Raducanu would come out on top, with the 22-year-old showing fighting spirit to recover from a break down in the opening set, clinching it when Krejcikova sent down one of 10 double faults.

When Raducanu quickly recovered from dropping serve in the opening game of the second set, winning four games in a row, it seemed she was on her way to victory.

But Krejcikova, who had made a series of poor errors, steadied and hit back to level, saving the first match point when Raducanu served for the match at 5-3.

( Getty Images )

Krejcikova’s revival should not have surprised her opponent given the Czech saved eight match points against Taylor Townsend on her way to victory in the fourth round of the US Open, and Raducanu was unable to capitalise on a 5-2 lead in the tie-break and then two more match points.

A double fault at 10-10 in the tie-break gave Krejcikova the advantage she needed, and Raducanu’s resistance quickly ran out in the third set after she had missed two chances to break for 2-1.