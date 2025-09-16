Raducanu v Cristian live: Korea Open latest score and updates
Raducanu heads to Seoul after opting to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Emma Raducanu takes on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Korea Open.
After a bruising third-round defeat to Elena Rybakina at the US Open, Raducanu is looking to close the gap on the best players in the world and heads to Asia hoping to build on her positive results during the north American hard-court swing.
Raducanu has opted to skip Great Britain’s involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week in order to play in the WTA 500 event in Seoul, with the British No 1 determined to improve her ranking over the remainder of the season.
Raducanu is seeded eighth in Seoul and could play former Wimbledon champion and recent US Open quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. Top seed and World No 2 Iga Swiatek is also in her quarter of the draw.
Raducanu v Cristian start time and how to watch Korea Open match online and on TV
Raducanu’s match against Cristian is third on Centre Court. It had been given a not before time of 9:30am UK time, but Barbora Krejcikova’s match against Tatiana Prozorova, which is due to be second on Centre Court, has yet to begin.
Good morning
Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Korea Open this morning, taking on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round in Seoul in her first match since the US Open.
Raducanu reached the third round in New York but was well beaten by Elena Rybakina. The 22-year-old is determined to close the gap on the best in the world and has set improving her ranking over the rest of the season as her main priority.
Raducanu has therefore skipped this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China to play in the Korea Open, where she is defending quarter-final points.
