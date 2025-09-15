Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule, teams and how to watch on TV

Great Britain play Japan in their quarter-final, with Italy the defending champions

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 15 September 2025 07:37 EDT
Comments
Katie Boulter and captain Anne Keothavong before the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen, China
Katie Boulter and captain Anne Keothavong before the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen, China (Getty Images for LTA)

Great Britain go in search of Billie Jean King Cup glory as the finals of the team competition take place in Shenzhen, China.

Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage and Fran Jones make up the Great Britain team named by captain Anne Keothavong - after Emma Raducanu withdrew from the squad in order to play the WTA 500 event in Seoul this week.

Raducanu was part of the team that reached the semi-finals of last year’s tournament, with Great Britain defeated by Slovakia. Italy, led by Jasmine Paolini, were crowned champions for the fifth time.

Italy return as defending champions and take on the hosts China in their quarter-finals. Spain plays Ukraine, with the USA facing Kazakhstan. Great Britain will play Japan in their quarter-final and will play either the USA or Kazakhstan if they advance.

Here’s everything you need to know

Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 16 September: Italy v China, 10:00 (A)

Wednesday 17 September: Spain v Ukraine, 10:00 (B)

Thursday 18 September: Kazakhstan v USA, 03:00 (C)

Thursday 18 September: Great Britain v Japan, 10:00 (D)

Semi-finals

Friday 19 September: Winner of Match A vs Winner of Match B, 10:00

Saturday 20 September: Winner of Match C v Winer of Match D, 10:00

Final

Sunday 21 September: 10:00

How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Great Britain’s ties will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with the quarter-final against Japan on Thursday. Tennis Channel will be showing every tie.

China

Wang Xinyu

Yuan Yue

Wang Xiyu

Zhang Shuai

Jiang Xinyu

Great Britain

Katie Boulter

Sonay Kartal

Jodie Burrage

Francesca Jones

Italy

Jasmine Paolini (8)

Lucia Bronzetti

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Tyra Grant

Sara Errani

Japan

Moyuka Uchijima

Nao Hibino

Ena Shibahara

Eri Hozumi

Shuko Aoyama

Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina (10)

Yulia Putintseva

Zarina Diyas

Anna Danilina

Zhibek Kulambayeva

Spain

Paula Badosa (20)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Cristina Bucsa

Aliona Bolsova

Leyre Romero

Ukraine

Elina Svitolina (13)

Marta Kostyuk (26)

Lyudmyla Kichenok

Nadiia Kichenok

Yuliia Starodubtseva

USA

Jessica Pegula (7)

Emma Navarro (18)

McCartney Kessler

Hailey Baptiste

Taylor Townsend

