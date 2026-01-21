The copycat controversy surrounding Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open conqueror

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has brushed aside fan reactions to the striking similarity between her recent nationality switch announcement and that of fellow player Daria Kasatkina, stating there was "nothing wrong" with borrowing "perfect words."

In December, the world number 55 declared her allegiance to Austria via social media, a post that eagle-eyed fans quickly noted bore a remarkable resemblance to Kasatkina's announcement when she began representing Australia.

Potapova's post claimed Austria was "a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home," mirroring the exact phrasing Kasatkina used in March to describe Australia.

Kasatkina herself acknowledged the parallels on X, quipping: "no, we are not from same agency."

Potapova is now through to the third round of the Australian Open after beating Britain’s Emma Raducanu, and she defended her choice of words when addressing reporters earlier this week.

open image in gallery Potapova has been accused of copying Daria Kasatkina (pictured) when announcing her nationality switch ( AP )

"Well, I don't find anything wrong with that because you cannot say it in a better way," she explained after her 3-6 7-5 6-2 victory over Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens in the first round.

"And why not? It was perfect words. I loved it. We loved it with my team, with everyone. So, yeah, we gave it a shot."

She added: "I don't think that it's something terrible happened. I think the media just blew it up just because they didn't like me with the fact of it happening. I mean, who cares about posts, right?"

The 24-year-old had previously competed on the WTA Tour as a neutral athlete, a consequence of the ban on Russian and Belarusian players competing under their national flags following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Potapova joins a growing list of Russian-born tennis players who have changed their nationalities, including Kasatkina, Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan), and Polina Kudermetova (Uzbekistan).