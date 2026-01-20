Australian Open order of play and tournament schedule
Former champions Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka are all in action on the third day of the tournament on Monday
Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys begin their Australian Open campaigns on Tuesday as the remainder of the first-round matches are played in Melbourne.
Sinner is bidding for a third men’s title in a row at the Australian Open, a feat only previously achieved by Novak Djokovic, as the Italian also attempts to stop rival Carlos Alcaraz from completing the career grand slam. The second seed goes for a 15th consecutive win at the tournament against Frenchman Hugo Gaston.
Keys stunned Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final to claim a surprise first grand slam title. The American is up first on the Rod Laver Arena and will play Oleksandra Oliynykova, with Ben Shelton and Naomi Osaka, another former champion, also in action on the main show court.
Elsewhere, former British No 1 Katie Boulter required some injury withdrawals to make the main draw and faces a tough opening assignment against the in-form 10th seed Belinda Bencic while Sonay Kartal faces 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya.
Boulter and Kartal will be aiming to join Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Arthur Fery in round two, following the exits of Fran Jones and Jacob Fearnley on Monday, while the men’s and women’s doubles tournament also begins.
Australian Open order of play
Day Three - Tuesday 20 January - All times UK (GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
00:30
- Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Oleksandra Oliynykova, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
- Ben Shelton (8), United States, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
08:00
- Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs. [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
- [16] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs. Antonia Ružić (CRO)
Margaret Court Arena
00:30
- Lorenzo Musetti (5), Italy, def. Raphael Collignon, Belgium, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 3-2, ret.
- Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.
08:00
- Katie Boulter (GBR) vs. [10] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
- Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs. [31] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
John Cain Arena
00:00
- Tereza Valentova, Czechia, def. Maya Joint (30), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
- Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
06:00
- Valentin Royer (FRA) vs. [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)
- Maddison Inglis (AUS) vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
KIA Arena
00:00
- Taylah Preston, Australia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
- Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
- Dane Sweeny (AUS) vs. Gaël Monfils (FRA)
- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs. Tomáš Macháč (CZE)
1573 Arena
00:00
- Luciano Darderi (22), Italy, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (3).
- Eliot Spizzirri, United States, def. Joao Fonseca (28), Brazil, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
- Rebecca Šramková (SVK) vs. [24] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
- Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. [18] Liudmila Samsonova
ANZ Arena
00:00
- Janice Tjen, Indonesia, def. Leylah Fernandez (22), Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (1).
- Christopher O’Connell (AUS) vs. Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)
- Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs. Zizou Bergs (BEL)
- Daria Kasatkina (AUS) vs. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE)
Court 5
00:00
- Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Sara Bejlek, Czechia, 6-3, 6-3.
- Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3.
- Rei Sakamoto (JPN) vs. Rafael Jodar (ESP)
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova / Clara Tauson (DEN) vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) / Katie Volynets (USA)
Court 6
00:00
- Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. 2. [16] Jakub Menšík (CZE) vs. Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) 3. James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Dino Prizmić (CRO) 4. Rinky Hijikata / Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs. Luke Johnson (GBR) / Jan Zieliński (POL)
Court 7
00:00
- Maia Lumsden (GBR) / Qianhui Tang (CHN) vs. [2] Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
- Wang Xinyu, China, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.
- Luca Nardi (ITA) vs. Yibing Wu (CHN)
- Vít Kopřiva (CZE) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Court 8
00:00
- Jesika Malečková / Miriam Skoch (CZE) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
- Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) vs. Alexander Bublik / Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)
- Ekaterina Alexandrova / Venus Williams (USA) vs. Emiliana Arango (COL) / Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
- Iryna Shymanovich / Solana Sierra (ARG) vs. Olga Danilovic (SRB) / Anastasia Potapova (AUT)
Court 12
00:00
- Francisco Cerúndolo / Juan Manuel Cerúndolo (ARG) vs. [8] Hugo Nys (MON) / Édouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)
- [12] Tereza Mihalíková (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs. Anna Bondár (HUN) / Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)
- [9] Francisco Cabral (POR) / Lucas Miedler (AUT) vs. Mattia Bellucci (ITA) / Fábián Marozsán (HUN)
- Alexandra Eala (PHI) / Ingrid Martins (BRA) vs. Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Magda Linette (POL)
Court 13
00:00
- Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.
- Linda Fruhvirtova, Czechia, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-5.
- Anna Kalinskaya (31), Russia, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
- Sorana Cîrstea (ROU) vs. Eva Lys (GER)
Court 14
00:00
- Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, def. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2.
- Ethan Quinn, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor (23), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
- Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Ingrid Neel (EST) vs. Iva Jovic (USA) / Victoria Mboko (CAN)
- Pruchya Isaro (THA) / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) vs. Pedro Martínez / Jaume Munar (ESP)
Court 15
00:00
- Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)
- Julia Grabher (AUT) vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
- Petr Nouza / Patrik Rikl (CZE) vs. Terence Atmane / Alexandre Müller (FRA)
- [5] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz (GER) vs. Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) / Valentin Vacherot (MON)
Australian Open tournament schedule
Sunday 18 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | first round
Monday 19 January
- 28 x men’s singles and 28 x women’s singles | first round
Tuesday 20 January
- 20 x men’s singles and 20 x women’s singles | first round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles| first round
Wednesday 21 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Thursday 22 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Friday 23 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
Saturday 24 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Sunday 25 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Monday 26 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round
Tuesday 27 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
- 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round
Wednesday 28 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
- 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Thursday 29 January
- 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Friday 30 January
- 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals
Saturday 31 January
- Women’s singles final 🏆
- Men’s doubles final 🏆
- Women’s doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals
Sunday 1 February
- Men’s singles final 🏆
- Boys’ singles final 🏆
- Girls’ singles final 🏆
