Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continues her Australian Open campaign against Anastasia Potapova as the British No 1 bids to set up a likely clash with two-time champion and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu, the 28th seed, recovered from a slow start to defeat Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew, the world No 195, on Sunday. After an injury disrupted off-season, Raducanu revealed afterwards that she was happy with how quickly she had found her feet on the court after arriving late at the Australian Open.

Raducanu faces a far more experienced opponent in the Russian-born Potapova, a former world No 21 who has won three titles on the WTA Tour. The 24-year-old Potapova now represents Austria after switching nationality from Russia in December.

Raducanu is Potapova’s junior by one year and, although they have never played a tour-level match, the British No 1 said she was always aware of her progress coming through the ranks.

“She's been very high ranked,” Raducanu said. “I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors, number one Tennis Europe juniors, ITF. I was the year below her.

“She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked as well in the pros. She got a really tough match today so that must give her a lot of confidence. A big hitter.

“I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible for the next match.”

When is Emma Raducanu playing at Australian Open?

Raducanu’s next match will be on Wednesday - giving the British No 1 two days off after her opening win on Sunday. The timing of the second-round mach will be confirmed when Wednesday’s order of play is released, but Raducanu can likely expect another late start.

Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open draw

[1] Aryna Sabalenka v Zhuoxuan Bai [Q]

Anastasia Potapova v Emma Raducanu [28]

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.