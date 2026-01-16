Australian Open prize money: How much do players win round by round?
Australian Open organisers have announced the largest prize money pool in the event’s history
There is record prize money on offer at this year’s Australian Open - with the men’s and women’s singles champions set to win £2.1m - but top players are said to still be “disappointed”.
Last year, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys each received £1.76m for winning the tournament but the organisers have announced the largest prize pool in Australian Open history and a 19 per cent increase for the champions.
The overall increase in the total prize pool, up 16 per cent to £55.5m, comes amid top players calling for a greater share of tournament revenues and for the four grand slam events to start making contributions to player welfare fund.
The group of leading players have written letters to the grand slams arguing that the revenue to prize money ratio is too low and should be closer to the 22 per cent received at combined events with equal prize money on the ATP and WTA Tour.
“This 16 per cent increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level,” said Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia CEO. “From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors.”
Australian Open 2026 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles
Winner: £2.1m (AUD $4.15m)
Runner-up: £1.1m (AUD $2.15m)
Semi finals: £622,000 (AUD $1.25M)
Quarter finals: £373,000 (AUD $750K)
Fourth round: £239,000 (AUD $480K)
Third round £163,000 (AUD $327.75K)
Second round £112,000 (AUD $225K )
First round: £75,000 (AUD $150K)
How Australian Open compares
Men’s and women’s singles champion
US Open (2025): £3.7m
Wimbledon (2025): £3m
Roland Garros (2025): £2.13m
Australian Open (2026): £2.1m
Is the Australian Open on TV?
The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.
In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks