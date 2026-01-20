‘I am speechless’: Naomi Osaka makes statement with Australian Open walk-on outfit
The four-time grand slam champion dazzled in a white veil as she walked onto court for her first-round match
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka stole the show on her return to the Australian Open with a spectacular walk-on outfit that left on-lookers “speechless”.
Former world No 1 Osaka, who is known for her bespoke costume designs, arrived onto the court at the Rod Laver Arena with her face covered by a wide-brimmed hat and billowing white veil, while holding a matching umbrella. The Japanese star completed the look with flared trousers, which she then removed before her warm-up, before revealing another pre-match jacket, this one featuring a feathered trim.
Osaka’s first-round opponent, the Croatian Antonia Ruzic, ranked 65th in the world, appeared stunned by Osaka’s grand entrance at the pre-match coin toss, with her own arrival onto the court completely overshadowed by Osaka’s reveal. Ruzic had emerged wearing a simple sports t-shirt and shorts while Osaka was making a fashion statement.
“It’s a vibe,” said Laura Robson, the former British No 1. “I love it, this is a moment.”
Also speaking on TNT Sports was Tim Henman, who said he was “not qualified to comment”.
But he added: “Wow, I am speechless. It’s pretty cool. Does it put pressure on your performance?”
Osaka, however, also let her tennis do the talking as she won the first three games of the match.
The 16th seed reached the US Open semi-finals last season, in her best result since returning to the sport after becoming a mother in 2023.
