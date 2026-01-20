Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘I am speechless’: Naomi Osaka makes statement with Australian Open walk-on outfit

The four-time grand slam champion dazzled in a white veil as she walked onto court for her first-round match

Naomi Osaka arrives onto the court at the Australian Open
Naomi Osaka arrives onto the court at the Australian Open (AFP via Getty Images)

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka stole the show on her return to the Australian Open with a spectacular walk-on outfit that left on-lookers “speechless”.

Former world No 1 Osaka, who is known for her bespoke costume designs, arrived onto the court at the Rod Laver Arena with her face covered by a wide-brimmed hat and billowing white veil, while holding a matching umbrella. The Japanese star completed the look with flared trousers, which she then removed before her warm-up, before revealing another pre-match jacket, this one featuring a feathered trim.

Osaka’s outfit meant she had to have her rackets carried onto the court
Osaka’s outfit meant she had to have her rackets carried onto the court (AFP via Getty Images)

Osaka’s first-round opponent, the Croatian Antonia Ruzic, ranked 65th in the world, appeared stunned by Osaka’s grand entrance at the pre-match coin toss, with her own arrival onto the court completely overshadowed by Osaka’s reveal. Ruzic had emerged wearing a simple sports t-shirt and shorts while Osaka was making a fashion statement.

“It’s a vibe,” said Laura Robson, the former British No 1. “I love it, this is a moment.”

Also speaking on TNT Sports was Tim Henman, who said he was “not qualified to comment”.

But he added: “Wow, I am speechless. It’s pretty cool. Does it put pressure on your performance?”

Naomi Osaka arrived for her first round match as if the Rod Laver Arena was a cat-walk
Naomi Osaka arrived for her first round match as if the Rod Laver Arena was a cat-walk (REUTERS)

Osaka, however, also let her tennis do the talking as she won the first three games of the match.

The 16th seed reached the US Open semi-finals last season, in her best result since returning to the sport after becoming a mother in 2023.

Osaka also changed into a special warm-up jacket before the match
Osaka also changed into a special warm-up jacket before the match (AP)
The former World No 1 removed the flared trousers before her warm-up
The former World No 1 removed the flared trousers before her warm-up (Reuters)

