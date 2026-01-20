Gael Monfils waves emotional farewell to Australian Open: ‘I’ve been very lucky’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gael Monfils waved an emotional goodbye to the Australian Open as he was defeated by Dane Sweeny on his final appearance at the tournament before retirement.

The 39-year-old Monfils, one of the sport’s great entertainers, is playing his final season on tour but lost in the opening round of the Australian Open to home qualifier Sweeny, the world No 182.

The Frenchman first-round match against Sweeny was typical of some of Monfils’s recent battles at the grand slams, as he threatened a comeback with terrific shot-making despite struggling physically between points.

Last year, Monfils became the oldest man to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open since Roger Federer, having beaten fourth seed Taylor Fritz, but he fell short against Sweeny, who won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.

Monfils was making his 20th appearance at the Australian Open, having made his main draw debut in 2005 after his first appearance in the juniors in 2003, and thanked the crowd, which included his wife and women’s No 12 Elina Svitolina, for an “amazing ride”.

”My journey started in 2003 with you guys. Now we are in 2026 and somehow it is the finish line but, wow, thank you so much,” he told the crowd.

“I've got a lot of, a lot of great memories here. A couple of big battles, quarters, fourth round. Even today was almost four hours. You guys made an amazing job.

“I told him [Swenny] at the net, I read his story. This kid got hurt, so I really wish you good luck for the next one because wow, he's been very good, so good luck.

”Again, a big thanks. I've been very grateful. I've been very lucky to play here for many years. So thank you very much, merci beaucoup.”

The 24-year-old Sweeny claimed the biggest win of his life as he won a main draw match at a grand slam for the first time to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

open image in gallery Dane Sweeny celebrates ( AFP via Getty Images )