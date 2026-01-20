Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jannik Sinner consoles opponent after sudden Australian Open retirement

The defending champion spent just 68 minutes on the court as Hugo Gaston retired while trailing 6-2 6-1

Hugo Gaston walk off the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner
Hugo Gaston walk off the court after retiring from his first round match against Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)

Jannik Sinner kicked off his Australian Open defence by spending just 68 minutes on the court after first-round opponent Hugo Gaston retired while trailing 6-2 6-1.

The Frenchman Gaston was consoled by Sinner after struggling with a wrist injury, after taking a heavy fall earlier in the match - and he threw in the towel after losing the second set to the defending champion.

Sinner has now won 15 matches in a row at the Australian Open, as he bids to win a third title in succession at Melbourne Park.

Sinner consoles Gaston after his mid-match retirement
Sinner consoles Gaston after his mid-match retirement (Getty Images)

The Italian will play either lucky loser Dino Prizmic or wildcard James Duckworth in round two, while his potential third-round opponent Joao Fonseca is out following defeat to Eliot Spizzirri.

“I saw he was not serving with high pace, especially in the second set,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“It’s not the way you want to win the match. He is a talented player. I knew I had to play high-level tennis.”

More follows

