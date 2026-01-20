Jannik Sinner consoles opponent after sudden Australian Open retirement
The defending champion spent just 68 minutes on the court as Hugo Gaston retired while trailing 6-2 6-1
Jannik Sinner kicked off his Australian Open defence by spending just 68 minutes on the court after first-round opponent Hugo Gaston retired while trailing 6-2 6-1.
The Frenchman Gaston was consoled by Sinner after struggling with a wrist injury, after taking a heavy fall earlier in the match - and he threw in the towel after losing the second set to the defending champion.
Sinner has now won 15 matches in a row at the Australian Open, as he bids to win a third title in succession at Melbourne Park.
The Italian will play either lucky loser Dino Prizmic or wildcard James Duckworth in round two, while his potential third-round opponent Joao Fonseca is out following defeat to Eliot Spizzirri.
“I saw he was not serving with high pace, especially in the second set,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.
“It’s not the way you want to win the match. He is a talented player. I knew I had to play high-level tennis.”
More follows
