Djokovic collapses on court in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Shanghai Masters, a couple of days after collapsing on the court due to extreme heat and humidity, as the 38-year-old bids to reach the semi-finals against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.

All players have struggled in the “brutal” conditions in Shanghai this week and after vomiting on court in his previous match, the 24-time grand slam champion fell onto his back after losing the second set against Spain’s Jaume Munar and had to be helped back to his seat by a trainer.

Djokovic, though, battled to a three-set win against Munar to become the oldest ATP 1000 quarter-finalist in history, and now takes on World No. 44 Bergs for a place in the final four.

Djokovic is bidding to win his fifth Shanghai title and is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew before the start of the tournament and Jannik Sinner succumbed to the conditions as he retired from his third-round match on Sunday.

Follow live score updates from Djokovic v Munar, below