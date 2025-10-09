Djokovic v Bergs live: Shanghai Masters score and updates on tennis legend’s return after collapsing on court
Djokovic aims to become the oldest ATP 1000 semi-finalist in history as he takes on World No 44 Zizou Bergs
Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Shanghai Masters, a couple of days after collapsing on the court due to extreme heat and humidity, as the 38-year-old bids to reach the semi-finals against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.
All players have struggled in the “brutal” conditions in Shanghai this week and after vomiting on court in his previous match, the 24-time grand slam champion fell onto his back after losing the second set against Spain’s Jaume Munar and had to be helped back to his seat by a trainer.
Djokovic, though, battled to a three-set win against Munar to become the oldest ATP 1000 quarter-finalist in history, and now takes on World No. 44 Bergs for a place in the final four.
Djokovic is bidding to win his fifth Shanghai title and is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew before the start of the tournament and Jannik Sinner succumbed to the conditions as he retired from his third-round match on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic bids for more history in Shanghai
At 38 years and four months, Djokovic is now the oldest quarter-finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history after breaking Roger Federer’s record, set in Shanghai in 2019.
He now has the chance to break his own record by becoming the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist, after reaching the Miami semi-finals earlier this season.
He is bidding to win a 41st ATP Masters 1000 title, and a fifth in Shanghai. He already owns both records.
What is the weather forecast in Shanghai?
The conditions have been the big talking point in Shanghai this week, with players battling “brutal” heat and humidity.
Today’s forecast suggests the temperature in Shanghai will be around 29c by the time Djokovic takes to court, but with 57 per cent humidity it will feel a lot higher.
When Is Novak Djokovic v Zizou Bergs?
Djokovic’s quarter-final against Zizou Bergs will start at 11:30am UK time (6:30pm local time).
This will be their first career meeting.
