Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic admitted he is “trying to stay alive” at the Shanghai Masters as the 38-year-old overcame the “brutal” conditions and more physical issues to reach the semi-finals.

Djokovic advanced to a record-extending 80th semi-final at ATP 1000 level as he defeated the Belgian Zizou Bergs 6-3 7-5, but was left gasping for air after the longer rallies as well as holding his left ankle in between points.

The 24-time grand slam champion had collapsed during his previous win over Jaume Munar due to the extreme heat and humidity and admitted he is giving “everything” as he seeks to win a fifth Shanghai title, with the opportunity opening up after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament and Jannik Sinner retired in the third round.

open image in gallery Djokovic has an opportunity to win a 41st Masters title with Alcaraz and Sinner sidelined ( REUTERS )

“Just trying stay alive on the court,” said Djokovic, who extended another record by becoming the oldest ever Masters semi-finalist at 38 years and four months, having also reached the Miami Open final earlier this season.

“First encounter with Bergs, great guy, a lot of firepower. I was trying to get an extra ball into play and make him miss, that’s what happened.

“It’s very challenging conditions for all players this week. I’m just trying to stay alive and I’m glad to overcome this hurdle.”

Djokovic came through some testing moments in the first set, including a nine-minute service hold in the seventh game of the match that left the Serbian doubling over and gulping air.

open image in gallery Djokovic was left gasping for air as he battled the World No 44 Zizou Bergs ( AP )

He saved two break points to stay ahead but limped back to his chair and removed his shirt while dabbing his body with an ice-mit at the changeover. After some spirited resistance from Bergs, Djokovic converted his sixth set point.

Both players were dominant on serve at the start of the second set until a loose game from Bergs gave Djokovic the opportunity to serve for the match at 5-4.

Djokovic could not close it out, but then broke Bergs with an extraordinary defensive point that saw the 38-year-old retrieve a series of overhead smashes from behind the baseline.

Bergs folded as he eventually missed on the forehand, with Djokovic pointing to his ear. And the reason for Bergs crumbling under the pressure was quickly revealed.

After Djokovic served out the win at the second attempt, as the 26-year-old Bergs yelled out, “Man, I gotta stop idolising you” while shaking hands with Djokovic at the net.

There will be an even greater disparity in terms of experience when Djokovic plays his semi-final on Saturday, after the qualifier Valentin Vacherot stunned Holger Rune to become the lowest-ranked player to advance to the semi-finals of an ATP 1000 event in 26 years.

World No 204 Vacherot is the first player representing Monaco to reach an ATP Tour semi-final, and could yet be joined in the semi-finals by his cousin, the French player Arthur Rinderkneck, who will look to back up his win over Alexander Zverev when he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.

“It’s great for Monegasque tennis!” Djokovic said. “We have one of our biggest tournaments in Monaco and I’m very glad for him and his coach Benjamin Balleret, his coach I’ve known for many years, trained with him while being based in Monaco over the last 15 years.

open image in gallery Valentin Vacherot is the second-lowest ranked semi-finalist in ATP 1000 history ( Getty Images )

“Amazing story for him. This tournament has taken out many top players - I don’t know how many - but it’s very impressive what he’s doing.”

After already beating Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac and Tallon Griekspoor this week, Vacherot has now defeated four top-32 players to become the first qualifier to reach the Shanghai semi-finals in tournament history. He will play Djokovic for the first time.

“I didn’t come as a qualifier, I came as an alternate. I wasn’t even sure I was going to play qualifying,” Vacherot said in his on-court interview. “This is just unbelievable. The last win meant already so much to me. This one means even more.

“It was tough not to think about it on match point, also breaking the top 100. I know this is just a step, but I tried not to look at the rankings for this whole tournament.

“I had read that if I won, I would break the top 100, but this is just unbelievable for me. I cannot wait for [the semi-final]. I’m just so happy and living the dream.”

Djokovic is bidding to win his record-extending fifth Shanghai title and is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw after World No 1 Alcaraz withdrew before the start of the tournament and defending champion Sinner succumbed to the conditions as he retired from his third-round match on Sunday.