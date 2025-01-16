When does Novak Djokovic play Tomas Machac at Australian Open and how can I watch on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic returns to court at the Australian Open against the dangerous Tomas Machac in the third round.

Djokovic, who broke one of Roger Federer’s Grand Slam records in the last round, is targeting a record 25th singles Grand Slam title with the watchful eye of Sir Andy Murray in his coaching corner.

But Machac, the 26th seed, poses a threat after an impressive win against giant American Reilly Opelka in the second round, a player who beat Djokovic in straight sets at the Brisbane International in the lead-up to the first slam of the year.

It promises to reveal just where Djokovic’s game is at as he targets an 11th title in Melbourne.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third round clash on Rod Laver Arena:

When is Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac?

The third-round contest has been scheduled first in the evening session on Rod Laver Arena on Friday 17 January.

It will therefore start from 7pm AEDT (8am GMT).

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac head to head

The pair have met twice and share a 1-1 record, with the Czech player winning last time out in Geneva last year (6-4, 0-6, 6-1), while the Serbian won their first encounter in Dubai in 2023 (6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1)).

What has Djokovic said after breaking Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record with a 430th singles match?

"I love this sport. I love competition," Djokovic said. "I try to give my best every single time. It's been over 20 years that I've been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level.

"Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I'm just blessed to be making another record."

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.