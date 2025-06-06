Novak Djokovic drops major retirement suggestion after French Open defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic said his French Open semi-final defeat to World No 1 Jannik Sinner could have been his final match at Roland Garros as he sparked suggestions that he is nearing retirement.

The 38-year-old was denied in his bid to a win a record-breaking 25th grand slam singles title as Sinner held on to win in straight-sets.

Djokovic took his time leaving the court, waving to the crowd and touching the clay, and said he felt “gratitude” for the support he received during the loss.

The Serbian said he wants to play this season’s Wimbledon and US Open but could not guarantee that he would continue playing into the 2026 season.

“This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know,” Djokovic said. “ That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.

“I don't know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I going to ‘keep on keeping on’.

“Twelve months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know.

open image in gallery Djokovic touched the clay as he left the court following defeat to Sinner ( Getty Images )

“Wimbledon and US Open, yes, they are in my plans. That's all I can say right now. But I feel like I want to play Wimbledon, I want to play US Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I'm not so sure.”

World No 1 Sinner, who will play Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in the first grand slam final contested by two players born in the 2000s, said Djokovic was a “role model” for the younger generation.

“First of all, we hope that it's not the case, because I feel like tennis needs him,” Sinner said when told about Djokovic’s quotes. “Having someone different than the younger guys and my point of view, it's so nice and amazing to see him in the locker room, and then having this energy of everything.

“I saw him practicing yesterday, you know, or couple of days ago. He's very precise in everything he does. It's a true role model for all of us.

“But if that's the case, I'm happy to be part of this, because it's a part of history also. But let's hope that's not the case, no? He said ‘maybe’ so you never know. “

