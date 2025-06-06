Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open final?
Alcaraz and Sinner will contest their first grand slam final when they meet for the Roland Garros crown
Jannik Sinner will play Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday, with the sport’s two young rivals contesting a grand slam title for the first time.
Defending champion Alcaraz, 21, will bid for a second French Open and fifth grand slam but will have to end World No 1 Sinner’s winning streak over five sets.
The 23-year-old Italian, who defeated Novak Djokovic in straight-sets in the semi-finals, has won 20 matches in a row at the grand slams and will search for his third consecutive grand slam title in his first Roland Garros final.
World No 2 Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in their last three matches in a row, including last month’s Italian Open final in Rome. The Spaniard reached the final when Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the semis.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz?
The French Open men’s final will be played from 2pm BST (3pm local time) on Sunday 8 June.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
The French Open final will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 12th career meeting, and the first in a grand slam final. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head 7-4, including three wins in a row against the Italian, including in the Rome final last month.
2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets
2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets
2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets
2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets
2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
