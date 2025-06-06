Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner live: Scores and updates from French Open semi-final as Carlos Alcaraz awaits
Djokovic is chasing more tennis history at Roland Garros but World No 1 Sinner stands in his way
Novak Djokovic faces World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the French Open semi-finals and for a spot in Sunday’s title match against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic, 38, is bidding to become the oldest male grand slam champion in the Open era and said there is “no bigger occasion” for him that taking on the World No 1 in a major semi-final at Roland Garros.
The 24-time grand slam winner proved he can still compete with the best after outclassing third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals but Sinner, the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings.
Earlier, Alcaraz fought back after dropping the first set to Lorenzo Musetti to book his place in the final for a second successive year. The Spaniard had taken a crucial second-set tie-break before Musetti began to struggle physically, with the Italian losing eight straight games before withdrawing early in the fourth set.
Follow live updates and scores from the French Open below:
What has Jannik Sinner said about Novak Djokovic?
“He has shown now in the last period that he is back to the level. He plays very, very well, so it's going to be even there quite tactical, but very, very difficult. He's such an experienced player, 24 grand slams. I think that says everything. Let's see. I'm just happy to be in the semis and see what I can do.
“Last year I played a good match in the semis, so I'm proud to be again here. I wouldn't have thought to be here in this position since my comeback, so I'm very happy to take things like they are, and hopefully I'm ready. I just want to watch my side of the net, and then we see.”
Lorenzo Musetti, speaking after injury forced him to retire from his French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz.
“Sad and disappointed on how it ended. But still a great match. I felt at the beginning of the third when I was serving, I started losing a little bit of strength on the left leg behind, and [it was] definitely was going worse and worse, so I decided to stop. I think it was the right decision to make, even if it was not what I wanted.”
What has Novak Djokovic said about Jannik Sinner?
“Jannik is in tremendous form, and he has been the best player for the last couple of years, deservedly. He's been playing some terrific tennis, attacking tennis, and just super strong from every aspect of his game.
“I haven't played him now in quite some time and we always had some exciting matches. It's going to be of course semifinals of a grand slam against the No 1 in the world. There is no bigger occasion for me, so I'll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight.”
What happened in Sinner's quarter-final?
Sinner continued his dominant form by thrashing Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0. The Italian dropped just six games against Bublik and it added to his string of one-sided victories so far. The 23-year-old also dropped just eight games against Andrey Rublev, three games against Jiri Lehecka and seven games against Richard Gasquet.
After losing to Sinner, Bublik said: “He's playing fast. He's playing smart. He's basically playing every match under two hours, so physically he's very at a top level, so it's not easy, as you can see. It's not only me who got bageled.”
What happened in the quarter-finals?
Djokovic produced a tactical masterclass to outmanoeuvre Alexander Zverev and reach his 13th French Open semi-final. Djokovic dropped serve in the opening game of the match but dominated Zverev from there and closed out a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in three hours. He said it proved that he can still beat the best in the world.
“Obviously beating one of the best players in the world on the biggest stages is something that I definitely work for, and I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kind of matches and these kind of experiences,” Djokovic.said. “It's a proven kind of testament to myself that I can and to others that I can still play on the highest level.”
When is Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner?
The match will be the second men’s semi-final on Friday 6 June and will follow the previous contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti. It won’t start before 6pm BST (7pm local time).
Musetti has retired injured, sending Alcaraz through to the final. So Djokovic and Sinner will start on time shortly before 6pm.
Angry Carlos Alcaraz out of trouble as Lorenzo Musetti retires from French Open semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured, sending the defending champion through to play against either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner on Sunday. Musetti, the Italian eighth seed, struggled with a left leg injury and quit the match after losing his eighth consecutive game, with Alcaraz progressing 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0.
Alcaraz was in a spot of bother, though, before Musetti’s movement became too hampered for the match to be competitive. The 21-year-old had to dig deep and raise his level in the key second-set tiebreak. Musetti was looking confident and enjoying his first French Open semi-final, with Alcaraz growing frustrated and desperately needing to snap himself into focus.
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
We know the first of the men’s French Open finalists and now just need the second.
Tonight’s action is headlined by perhaps the match of the tournament with Novak Djokovic going toe-to-toe with Jannik Sinner.
Either of these men will give Carlos Alcaraz a tough match in the final but who will make it through?
'I'm feeling great!'
Alcaraz was also asked how it feels to reach consecutive French Open finals.
He said: "Right now, I'm feeling great and feeling good.
“It has been three intense weeks. I feel that I'm playing great tennis.
"I'm just going to give everything on Sunday. I've been doing great things in this tournament."
