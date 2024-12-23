Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two-time grand slam doubles winner Max Purcell has been provisionally suspended for violating tennis’ anti-doping rules.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the sanction in a statement on Monday.

The 26-year-old Australian accepted the suspension, admitting to violating Article 2.2 of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program “relating to the use of a Prohibited Method”, with the suspension effective as of December 12.

The ITIA did not specify the length of time of the voluntary suspension would apply.

“During the provisional suspension, Purcell is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Federation Francaise de Tennis, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association,” the ITIA statement read.

Purcell won Wimbledon in 2022 alongside Matthew Ebden and the 2024 US Open alongside Jordan Thompson.

Tennis Australia said the ITIA confirmed the breach related to the use of a prohibited method rather than the presence of a prohibited substance.

“As the matter is currently under investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further at this time,” it added.

Purcell is the latest grand slam champion to have case opened by the ITIA, an independent organisation established by the governing bodies of the sport to safeguard its integrity.

The agency said last month that French Open champion Iga Swiatek had accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine following contamination of her sleep medication.

World number one Jannik Sinner had been cleared of wrongdoing after two failed tests in March for the anabolic agent clostebol but faces a ban of up to two years after an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Both players will be in action in the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 12