French Open breakout star Lois Boisson sees Wimbledon hopes dashed
Boisson stunned the tennis world as a 361st-ranked wildcard to reach a home semi-final at Roland Garros
Roland Garros surprise package Lois Boisson will not get the chance to emulate her heroics at Wimbledon after seeing her hopes of a first main-draw appearance end abruptly in qualifying.
Boisson, 22, stunned the world in a storybook run to the French Open semi-finals, doing so as a 361st-ranked wildcard.
Her journey in Paris ended at the hands of eventual champion Coco Gauff in the last four, but her sensational campaign nevertheless shot her up the rankings to 65 in the world.
However, Boisson’s shock rise to prominence came past the cut-off to enter the Wimbledon main draw, having been ranked outside the top 400 when that deadline rolled around five or so weeks ago.
That forced her to go through qualifying, a campaign which ended on Tuesday as she lost 6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4 to Canada’s Carlson Branstine.
Branstine will face former US champion and compatriot Bianca Andreescu next with two more rounds of qualifying to go.
Boisson also gained notoriety in the tennis world this year following comments from Harriet Dart in April, which saw the Brit complain about her smell and say she needs to “wear deodorant” mid-match.
Wimbledon begins on June 30, kicking off the third grand slam of the year.
