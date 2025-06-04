Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

French Open wildcard Lois Boisson makes bold title claim after reaching semi-finals

The World No 361 is not satisfied with reaching the semi-finals and is dreaming of winning the title in Paris

Jamie Braidwood
at Roland Garros
Wednesday 04 June 2025 12:28 EDT
Comments
Lois Boisson is through to the semi-finals on her grand slam debut
Lois Boisson is through to the semi-finals on her grand slam debut (Getty)

Lois Boisson says she is dreaming of winning the French Open title and is not satisfied with reaching the semi-finals after the wildcard continued her breakthrough Roland Garros run.

The 22-year-old, who is making her grand slam debut a year on from rupturing her ACL, stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff in Paris.

Boisson came into the tournament ranked 361st in the world but is now the first player to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros as a wildcard in the Open era.

“I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a grand slam,” Boisson said. “More for French players to win Roland Garros, for sure. It's a dream. For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best.”

Boisson was sidelined for nine months after injuring her knee a week before last year’s French Open, leading to her delayed debut at the Paris grand slam this fortnight.

“I don't think it's a miracle,” Boisson said. “For sure, I have a little bit of luck also, but I think it's jus the hard work that I put since I started playing tennis and also last year with my rehab and everything. It's the result of hard work. Nothing else.”

The 18-year-old Andreeva, who was bidding for back-to-back French Open semi-finals, lost control of the match after being a break up in both and her frustration spilled over as she faced the home crowd.

“I can say that obviously I expected it. It's normal that they would support a French player, so I knew that it's going to be like this,” Andreeva said.

“I think that in the first set I managed it pretty well. I didn't really pay attention to that, but obviously with nerves and with pressure, it became a little harder. But I think that I can learn from this.”

