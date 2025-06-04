French Open wildcard Lois Boisson makes bold title claim after reaching semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lois Boisson says she is dreaming of winning the French Open title and is not satisfied with reaching the semi-finals after the wildcard continued her breakthrough Roland Garros run.

The 22-year-old, who is making her grand slam debut a year on from rupturing her ACL, stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff in Paris.

Boisson came into the tournament ranked 361st in the world but is now the first player to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros as a wildcard in the Open era.

“I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a grand slam,” Boisson said. “More for French players to win Roland Garros, for sure. It's a dream. For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best.”

Boisson was sidelined for nine months after injuring her knee a week before last year’s French Open, leading to her delayed debut at the Paris grand slam this fortnight.

“I don't think it's a miracle,” Boisson said. “For sure, I have a little bit of luck also, but I think it's jus the hard work that I put since I started playing tennis and also last year with my rehab and everything. It's the result of hard work. Nothing else.”

The 18-year-old Andreeva, who was bidding for back-to-back French Open semi-finals, lost control of the match after being a break up in both and her frustration spilled over as she faced the home crowd.

“I can say that obviously I expected it. It's normal that they would support a French player, so I knew that it's going to be like this,” Andreeva said.

“I think that in the first set I managed it pretty well. I didn't really pay attention to that, but obviously with nerves and with pressure, it became a little harder. But I think that I can learn from this.”