Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 361 Lois Boisson stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach the French Open semi-finals and continue her fairytale run at her home grand slam.

Wildcard Boisson, 22, won a thriller 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 at a raucous Court Philippe-Chatrier and will face Coco Gauff in the semi-finals as she bids to become the first Frenchwoman player since Mary Pierce 25 years ago to win the title.

The 18-year-old Andreeva was bidding to reach a second consecutive French Open semi-final but struggled to play against the crowd on a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier and lost control of her game and her temperament.

The Russian teeanger led 5-3 in the first set and was up a break in the second but came under pressure from the inspired and relentless Boisson and received a warning from the umpire when she whacked a ball into the crowd in frustration after going down a break in the second.

Boisson has now reached the semi-finals on her grand slam debut. She was supposed to take the wildcard last year, but suffered a serious knee injury when she ruptured her ACL a week before the Roland Garros main draw. It took Boisson nine months to recover, with her ranking plummeting to 361 in the world.

Boisson was the last French player standing in both men’s and women’s singles draws when she defeated compatriot Elsa Jacquemont in the third round. She stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time when she played third seed Jessica Pegula in the last-16, stunning the American 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes.

More follows