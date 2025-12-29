Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial Battle of the Sexes exhibition between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios divided opinion in the tennis world after the Australian’s straight-sets win (6-3, 6-3).

Kyrgios was criticised for his performance, but emerged victorious with his strategy firmly based on a healthy dose of spin, negating the smaller target area from the reduced court size on the women’s world No 1’s side.

Sabalenka hinted at a rematch with Kyrgios, though there is a questionable appetite for that following their first encounter.

For now, the Belarusian will prepare as favourite for next month’s Australian Open, looking for redemption after a loss in the final last year to Madison Keys.

While Kyrgios will instead focus on his fitness and the prospect of a tune-up tournament and the hope of a wildcard for Melbourne, but did the pair receive prize money for their displays in Dubai on top of fees for taking part?

Both players are represented by the Evolve agency, who promoted the event at the Coca-Cola Arena, which was reportedly sold out, even though the 17,000 capacity venue was limited to 6,000 seats, contributing to revenue. While BBC Sport were among the broadcasters covering the event.

Evolve co-founder Stuart Duguid told Ben Rothenberg and his Bounces newsletter that the pair would be playing for pride, instead of prize money on the court, with the compensation for both likely coming in the shape of large appearance fees. The Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia is an example of the top end of prize money, even for exhibitions, with every player guaranteed $1.5M as an appearance fee, though the added incentive of $4.5m for the overall winner also ticked the box of “prize money”.

Rothenberg asked Duguid: “I assume there’s no prize money at stake for the winner of this? It’s just a pure ‘exhibition’?”

open image in gallery Nick Kyrgios gestures to the crowd ( Amy Alfiky/POOL/PA Wire )

And the Evolve co-founder replied: “Just for pride, yeah.”

He also touched on the issue with Front Office Sport: “The battle is for pride, curated by progressive innovation.”

Back in 1973, the original Battle of the Sexes match put up $100,000 for the winner of Bobby Riggs and Bilie Jean King.

open image in gallery Sabalenka's side of the court was nine per cent smaller ( Getty Images )

Sabalenka has pocketed $45m in career prize money and took home $15m alone in 2025 after landing the US Open and making the final of the Australian Open and French Open, while there is the added income from sponsorship deals worth millions.

“I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired,” Sabalenka said after the exhibition. “I think it was a great level, I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. Really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

“I love to challenge myself and I’d love to play again.”

open image in gallery Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka celebrate with their trophies at the end of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Duguid added that Sabalenka’s incentive was helped by the prospect that the match “helps with growing her profile”.

Kyrgios has made $12m from prize money in his career to date, with injuries limiting his take home in recent years.

“Seeing someone as great as Sabalenka out here and myself, it truly is a spectacle, and a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis,” the Australian said.

“Of course I was nervous. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position.

“Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was close. This was all the world was talking about for the last six months.

“I’m just glad, from where I was – I wasn’t able to use my right hand – to even get back out here and compete with Sabalenka, honestly it’s emotional.”