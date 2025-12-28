Kyrgios v Sabalenka live: Battle of the Sexes start time and latest updates from controversial tennis exhibition
The modern-day version the Battle of the Sexes pits the women’s No 1 against the controversial Australian
Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s No 1 women’s tennis player, takes on the former Wimbledon finalist and men’s No 671 Nick Kyrgios in a modern-day ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis exhibition using a modified court and a single-serve limit.
The contest, which takes place in Dubai and has been organised by the Evolve agency - the group that represents both players - has been inspired by the legacy of Billie Jean King’s iconic victory over the self-proclaimed male chauvinist Bobby Riggs.
But this latest rendition has split opinion and provoked controversy, with critics arguing that it risks undoing the progress women’s tennis has made since King’s 1973 triumph while providing a platform for misogynists to diminish the women’s game.
Sabalenka is a four-time grand slam champion, lifting her latest major title at the US Open in September, while Kyrgios has not played a competitive match since March due to injury. The Australian has also been a vocal critic of equal prize money in the past.
The side of the court Sabalenka will defend will be nine per cent smaller than standard - while both players will only have one serve when starting points, in a move event organisers said would neutralise Kyrgios’s natural power advantage. Follow live updates from Kyrgios v Sabalenka, below
Billie Jean King gives verdict on ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash
Legendary tennis star Billie Jean King says the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka is ‘just not the same’ as the battle she underwent with Bobby Riggs during the 1970s.
"The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That's it,” the now 82-year-old told BBC Sport.
“Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not. I hope it's a great match - I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win - but it's just not the same.
“Mine was really political. It was rough, culturally, what was coming in with it. I knew I had to beat him for societal change. I had a lot of reasons to win."
Defiant Kyrgios on Sabalenka test in Battle of the Sexes
“Getting to know her, she’s definitely a character,” Kyrgios said a few months ago. “I’m super excited for that. I think she’s the type of player who genuinely thinks she’s going to win.
“She [Sabalenka] is not gonna beat me. Do you really think I have to try 100 per cent? I’m gonna try. Because I’m representing the men’s side. I’d say like 6-2 maybe.
“I’m not going to go there and say, ‘Oh, she’s so good, I can’t play this.’ That would make me look so bad. I’d imagine the internet would go crazy — go bananas.
“I mean, our serves, women can’t really return those,” Kyrgios also claimed. “And then we can just chip and drop shot. I think I’m going to be okay. I’m going to go there, and I don’t want her to win. That’s for sure.”
Nick Kyrgios confirmed for ATP Tour return after Battle of the Sexes exhibition
Nick Kyrgios has been given a wildcard for next month’s Brisbane International, marking the first time he will appear on the ATP Tour in 10 months.
The Australian has struggled with injury and fitness issues over the last three years, with his ranking dropping to 673 in the world, but the 30-year-old is slated in for the ATP 250 event in Brisbane and the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, a week prior to the Australian Open.
However, Kyrgios is relying on a wildcard to feature at the first Grand Slam of the season at Melbourne Park, as he no longer has a protected ranking.
Nick Kyrgios v Aryna Sabalenka rules
The ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis exhibition between women’s No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will take place using a modified court and with a single-serve limit.
The organisers of the event, the Evolve agency which represents both players, confirmed that the side of the court Sabalenka will defend will be nine per cent smaller than standard.
Here’s a rundown on the full set of modified rules for the controversial exhibition:
Kyrgios v Sabalenka rules: ‘Battle of Sexes’ to use modified court and serve limit
Battle of the Sexes is the sequel no one wanted. Why is the BBC indulging such an ugly spectacle?
The tennis season may be over but silly season is in full swing, and the last match of 2025 is likely to be its worst, writes Flo Clifford.
Sunday will stage the ‘Battle of the Sexes’, an exhibition – in all senses of the word – between the women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and part-time tennis player, full-time attention seeker Nick Kyrgios.
Kyrgios and Sabalenka’s abominable Battle of the Sexes is the sequel no one wanted
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks