Jannik Sinner vs Mariano Navone LIVE: World No 1 takes first set on return from doping ban at Italian Open
Sinner plays his first match since winning the Australian Open in January
World No 1 Jannik Sinner returns to action at the Italian Open this evening following the conclusion of his three-month doping ban.
Sinner has not played since winning the Australian Open in January for his third Grand Slam title after the Italian reached a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
He is now raring to return at his home tournament in Rome as he looks to build towards the next grand slam at the French Open later this month.
After receiving Sinner a bye to the second round as top seed, he will be welcomed back by Argentine player Mariano Navone in his opening match of the tournament, who beat Sinner’s countryman Federico Cina in straight sets in the first round.
Follow all the build-up and action from Sinner’s return below:
SET! *Jannik Sinner 6-3 Mariano Navone
Sinner gets the advantage before Navone goes wide with a cross-court forehand to give Sinner the first set!
The World No 1 is picking up RIGHT where he left off.
*Jannik Sinner 5-3 Mariano Navone
Sinner sends Navone deep right to start off what could be a set-winning game. Navone goes for the ambitious fall-away lob but goes long as a Hail-Mary, but goes long.
The Italian concedes a point but then gets fortunate with a shot that just doesn’t come back up off the line, going right under Navone’s racket.
A double fault then follows from Sinner to put some extra pressure on, but a wonderful forehand into the corner gives him a set point.
However, a rather more wild effort goes long and wide, forcing deuce.
Jannik Sinner 5-3 Mariano Navone*
Two unforced errors start off Sinner’s defence of serve, giving Navone a good chance to keep this set alive for one more game.
He then nets again as Navone holds. Quickest game so far, that.
*Jannik Sinner 5-2 Mariano Navone
Lovely hop through a backhand as Sinner takes a quick 30-0 lead.
He then drives a backhand down the line that’s returned short by Navone, with Sinner pouncing and wrongfooting the Argentine with a volley to go on the verge of holding.
And after an ace was ruled out as a let, he makes easy work of Navone in open play.
Jannik Sinner 4-2 Mariano Navone*
A pretty strong service game from Navone. Some devastating cross-court shots and, other than one double fault, he largely played Sinner off the court.
Navone holds.
*Jannik Sinner 4-1 Mariano Navone
Sinner is feeling very confident. He’s going for the small targets, ripping one along the line to put him on the verge of holding the fifth.
Navone manages to slide onto a drop shot with the game on the line and get his return past Sinner, making it 40-30.
But a stretched backhand gives Sinner an easy smash to take the game.
BREAK! Jannik Sinner 3-1 Mariano Navone*
Really clean backhand gets the ball rolling for the World No 1 in the third before Navone miscues to give Sinner a 0-30 leave.
He has Navone sprinting with another sharp cross-court backhand, setting up another winning point. Sinner has three break points.
A perfectly placed forehand from Navone reduces the deficit to 15-40 - but as he clips the net in the next point, Sinner is able to get the job done!
*Jannik Sinner 2-1 Mariano Navone
Sinner gets advantage through an error from Navone.
He then forces Navone into a looping shot - and while he doesn’t finish him with his first smash, he does with his second.
Sinner avoids going a break down and holds.
*Jannik Sinner 1-1 Mariano Navone
Well, do not count Navone up. Some really strong play sees him go 0-30 up on the defence.
The Argentine then miscues a backhand to give Sinner a way in, before the Italian blasts a serve that although returned by the backboard, leaves Navone there for the taking.
Navone is staying aggressive though and pushes Sinner into the defensive zone, forcing a slice and punishing with a smash.
With a Navone on a break point, Sinner hits a backhand that looks destined to go long - but it catches the line and Navone follows up by hitting into the net. Deuce.
Jannik Sinner 1-1 Mariano Navone*
The pair trade before Sinner goes for the big forehand winner, but he slightly miscues it.
With the advantage, Navone fires a fantastic forehand into the open space to hold. That’ll settle the nerves.
