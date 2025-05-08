When is French Open? Start date, schedule and how to watch
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are defending champions while Jack Draper has emerged as a possible contender
The French Open looks set to stage one of the most wide-open grand slams in recent years as Paris once again hosts the iconic clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions but the Spaniard’s form has been patchy while four-time winner Swiatek has not won a title since last year.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner will be back after serving his three-month doping suspension, but he set his expectations low ahead of his return at the Italian Open.
Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, is yet to reach a French Open final but defeated Coco Gauff in the Madrid final to make a statement ahead of her Roland Garros bid.
Two-time runner-up Casper Ruud is also coming into form after winning in Madrid as he beat Britain’s Jack Draper, who may also be in the mix on the men’s side.
When does the French Open start?
The French Open main draw for men’s and women’s singles begins on Sunday 25 May. Women’s semi-final day is Thursday 5 June, with the women’s final played on Saturday 7 June. Men’s semi-final day is Friday 6 June and the men’s final will be played on Sunday 8 June.
Is the French Open on TV?
In the UK, the French Open will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
French Open 2025 schedule
Sunday 25 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Monday 26 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Tuesday 27 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles first round
Wednesday 28 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round
Thursday 29 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles second round
Friday 30 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round
Saturday 31 May: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles third round
Sunday 1 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Monday 2 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles fourth round
Tuesday 3 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Wednesday 4 June: From 10am BST, men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
Thursday 5 June
From 11am BST, mixed doubles final, women’s singles semi-finals
Friday 6 June
From 1:30pm BST, men’s singles semi-finals
Saturday 7 June
From 10am BST, junior singles and doubles finals
From 10am BST, final of the wheelchair tennis
From 3pm BST, women’s singles final and men’s doubles final
Sunday 8 June
From 10am BST, women’s doubles final
From 2pm BST, men’s singles final
When is the French Open draw?
The French Open main draw will be conducted on Thursday 22 May, commencing at 1pm BST.
Men’s and women’s singles qualifying will commence on Monday 19 May, concluding on Friday 23 May. The qualifying draw will be made on Sunday 18 May.
