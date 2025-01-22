Jannik Sinner’s clinical deconstruction of Alex De Minaur was a lesson in class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner continued his quest for consecutive Australian Open titles with a clinical deconstruction of Alex De Minaur in the last of the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Rarely in professional sport is one person so visibly better than their opponent in ever aspect of play than this. Serves, second serves, movement, accuracy, and ball-striking all favoured the 23-year-old who put in a display that validated his ranking as the best tennis player in the world... not that he needed to.

Sinner had to deal with niggles and illness in his fourth-round victory over Holger Rune but there was no sign of those struggles as he swept De Minaur aside 6-3 6-2 6-1 in straight sets at the Rod Lever Arena.

The Italian now faces big serving American Ben Shelton in the last four on Friday as he aims to reach back-to-back finals.

“These kind of matches can go quickly but they can also change very fast if I go down a level,” said Sinner when discussing his victory on court after the match.

It’s safe to say his level didn’t drop once. From the opening set when he broke De Minaur’s serve in the fourth game to the final match point Sinner was a relentless force of constant pressure.

De Minaur came into the match hoping to emulate Australian tennis greats Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt, by reaching the semi-finals of a home tournament. In truth, he never stood a chance.

The 25-year-old has now faced Sinner 10 times in his career and has lost every one of those matches. They’ve played 24 sets with De Minaur triumphing in just one. He didn’t come close to challenging for a spot in the semis, though not through a lack of effort.

The Australian hurried around court, lunged to make returns he never should have been able to get back, and delved into back-up plan after back-up plan to unsettle Sinner and knock him off his game.

Nothing worked. The Italian was a class above.

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner eased into the Australian Open final four and is the favourite to win the title ( AP )

There have been similar one-sided matchups. Roger Federer won all 17 of his matches against Spain’s David Ferrer while Novak Djokovic has triumphed 20 times over Gael Monfils. Sometimes an opponent is just better than you. Alex De Minaur knows that’s the case with Jannik Sinner.

During the match Sinner recorded 27 winners with most of them struck at his Australian opponent around 136 kmph (85 mph) which is quick when you’re in the midst of a long rally. He also won 84% of his first serve points, 81% of his second serve points and converted six of his 10 break points. He faced just one break point and saved that.

And therein lay the advantage. His heavy shots were slightly heavier than De Minaur’s, his flicks coming at sharper angles, his long efforts landing closer to the baseline and the corner, his serves more accurate and penetrating. These little gains building up to the crescendo that was a comfortable straight set victory.

Though it may seem a disservice to De Minaur, Sinner even stepped up a gear in the final game of the match and peppered backhands down the line to secure a third break of serve and victory. It’s surprising how he could be so ruthless and dominant yet still have reserves in the tank.

open image in gallery Alex De Minaur had no answer to Sinner’s ruthless onslaught ( AP )

That should play into his favour when he faces America’s Shelton in the semi-finals later this week.

"Last year we played some very tough matches,” Sinner added when asked how he sees that match versus Shelton playing out.

"Obviously he's one of the best servers on tour, he's a lefty and all different rotation on the ball is coming and hopefully I'm ready.

“Hopefully, I can return as many serves as possible and then try to stay very concentrated about my game like today and stay aggressive. We will see."

open image in gallery Ben Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego to set up a semi-final against Sinner ( AP )

Shelton’s victory was a completely different affair. He started off strongly against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego and took the opening two sets 6-4, 7-5 managing to raise his game at key moments. In the third set, Sonego, ranked 55 and playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, attacked the net repeatedly and rode the momentum deep into a fourth set tie break. Yet, a relieved Shelton fell back on his big serves which saw him clinch the match and set up a clash with Sinner for a place in the final.

“I feel relieved right now,” said Shelton on court after his win. “Shout out to Lorenzo Sonego because that was some ridiculous tennis. I’m really happy to be through, get my first win on Rod Laver Arena. It’s one of my favourite matches of my career.”

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-2 in their Women’s Singles quarter-final which was overshadowed by a double-bounce controversy while Madison Keys secured a surprising 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Elina Svitolina to set up a meeting with Swiatek.